2026 MCS Spring Fling "Adventures and Experiences" Silent Auction

Value: $366

Take to the skies or tackle the terrain with this generous gift card from Raven’s Rim Adventure Tours. Known for providing the most unique perspectives of Moab’s red rock fins and canyons, Raven’s Rim offers thrills you simply can't find anywhere else.

How to Use Your Credit: The winner can apply this $366.22 balance toward any of Raven’s Rim’s premier adventures, such as: