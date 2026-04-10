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2026 MCS Spring Fling "Adventures and Experiences" Silent Auction

Pick-up location

358 E 300 S, Moab, UT 84532, USA

Moab Dark Sky Tours: Photo & Stargazing Tour for 4 Guests item
Moab Dark Sky Tours: Photo & Stargazing Tour for 4 Guests
$200

Starting bid

Value: $500

Valid for up to 4 people.

Join Moab Dark Sky Tours for easy night hiking, stargazing, and astro-photography in one of the most scenic areas Arches National Park has to offer. You will visit 4 arches in this family friendly adventure.

Luminance: Professional Family Photo Session item
Luminance: Professional Family Photo Session
$65

Starting bid

Value: $200

Capture the moments that matter! This gift certificate entitles the highest bidder to a professional family photography session, perfect for updated holiday cards, milestone celebrations, or simply documenting your family’s unique story.

What’s Typically Included:

  • 30–60 Minute Session: A focused, fun-filled shoot at a beautiful local outdoor location or in-studio.
  • Professional Editing: Your best shots will be individually retouched to ensure everyone looks their absolute best
Dan Mick's Guided Jeep Tour (Up to 5 Guests) item
Dan Mick's Guided Jeep Tour (Up to 5 Guests)
$150

Starting bid

Value: $550

Experience the world-famous red rocks of Moab with the best in the business! This certificate is your ticket to an unforgettable off-road journey for a group of up to five people. Whether you’re a family of five or a group of friends, Dan Mick's Moab Jeep Tours provides a legendary backcountry adventure you’ll never forget.

What’s Included:

  • Private-Style Group Tour: Your group will ride together in one of Dan Mick's unique custom vehicles—including their one-of-a-kind "Jeepousines" designed specifically to seat five adults comfortably.
  • Iconic Trails: Tackle the legendary Hell's Revenge or opt for the scenic views of Hoorah Pass.
  • Legendary Guides: Learn from expert drivers who know every obstacle, dinosaur track, and geological secret of the Moab desert.
  • Flexible Adrenaline: Whether you want the heart-pounding "HELLS REVENGE!!!!" experience or the "Nervous Wife Special" (a gentler, scenic route), your guide will tailor the ride to your group.


Raven’s Rim Adventure Experience item
Raven’s Rim Adventure Experience
$125

Starting bid

Value: $366

Take to the skies or tackle the terrain with this generous gift card from Raven’s Rim Adventure Tours. Known for providing the most unique perspectives of Moab’s red rock fins and canyons, Raven’s Rim offers thrills you simply can't find anywhere else.

How to Use Your Credit: The winner can apply this $366.22 balance toward any of Raven’s Rim’s premier adventures, such as:

  • Zip Line Tours: Experience Moab’s only high-flying zipline course, featuring 6 heart-pounding lines that soar over desert terrain.
  • UFO (Ultimate Family Off-road) Tours: Hop into a custom off-road vehicle for a guided tour over the world-famous "fins" of the Sand Flats Recreation Area.
  • A Custom Adventure: This credit is enough to cover a full experience for multiple people, making it the ultimate family or group gift!
Aarchway Inn: 1-Night Resort Stay item
Aarchway Inn: 1-Night Resort Stay
$50

Starting bid

Value: $250

Enjoy a relaxing "staycation" or host your out-of-town guests at one of Moab’s premier independent resorts! The Aarchway Inn is perfectly situated just two miles from the entrance of Arches National Park, offering a peaceful retreat surrounded by stunning red rock buttes.

What’s Included:

  • A One-Night Stay: Valid for a comfortable, spacious room featuring high-quality bedding and modern amenities.
  • Complimentary Hot Breakfast: Start your morning with a full buffet featuring eggs, biscuits and gravy, and fresh coffee.
  • Resort Amenities: Access to their beautifulseasonal outdoor pool, oversized hot tub, fitness center, and unique "pirate ship" playground for the kids.
  • Extras: Enjoy the fire pit for stargazing, the basketball court, horseshoe pits, and secure indoor bike storage for your outdoor gear.


Moab Golf Course: 18-Hole "Double Play" with Cart item
Moab Golf Course: 18-Hole "Double Play" with Cart
$50

Starting bid

Value: $152

Tee off at one of the most scenic courses in the Southwest! Tucked away in a hidden valley just south of town, the Moab Golf Course is a lush green oasis surrounded by towering red rock cliffs. Whether you're a seasoned pro or looking for a beautiful morning out, this package is a total hole-in-one.

What’s Included:

  • Two 18-Hole Green Fees: Perfect for a competitive round with a partner or two separate solo outings to work on your game.
  • Golf Cart Included: Relax and take in the stunning desert views between shots with a shared golf cart for both rounds.
  • The Course: A par-72 course famous for its challenging back-nine holes that play directly alongside the base of the red rock rim.
  • Top-Tier Facilities: The winner can also take advantage of their practice facilities and the clubhouse for a post-game refreshment.
Moab Golf Course: 18-Hole "Double Play" with Cart item
Moab Golf Course: 18-Hole "Double Play" with Cart
$50

Starting bid

Value: $152

Tee off at one of the most scenic courses in the Southwest! Tucked away in a hidden valley just south of town, the Moab Golf Course is a lush green oasis surrounded by towering red rock cliffs. Whether you're a seasoned pro or looking for a beautiful morning out, this package is a total hole-in-one.

What’s Included:

  • Two 18-Hole Green Fees: Perfect for a competitive round with a partner or two separate solo outings to work on your game.
  • Golf Cart Included: Relax and take in the stunning desert views between shots with a shared golf cart for both rounds.
  • The Course: A par-72 course famous for its challenging back-nine holes that play directly alongside the base of the red rock rim.
  • Top-Tier Facilities: The winner can also take advantage of their practice facilities and the clubhouse for a post-game refreshment.
MRAC 1-Month Individual Inclusive Membership item
MRAC 1-Month Individual Inclusive Membership
$35

Starting bid

Value: $71.50

Jump into fitness or dive into fun! This certificate is valid for a 1-Month Individual Inclusive Membership at theMoab Recreation & Aquatic Center. Whether you're looking to swim laps in the competition pool, hit the fitness center, or relax in the water, the MRAC is Moab’s premier destination for wellness.

What’s Included:

  • Full Access: Enjoy the indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, and locker room facilities.
  • Versatile Workouts: Perfect for swimmers, weightlifters, or those looking to try out the facility's top-tier equipment.
  • Community Hub: Located right in the heart of Moab, it’s the perfect place to stay active regardless of the weather.

Note: This membership is for one individual and is valid for one month from the date of activation.

Moab Recreation & Aquatic Center: 1-Month Family Pool Pass item
Moab Recreation & Aquatic Center: 1-Month Family Pool Pass
$45

Starting bid

Value: $93.50

The ultimate family "Staycation" starts here!

Grab a 1-Month Family Pool Pass to the Moab Recreation & Aquatic Center and turn your summer up a notch. Whether it’s morning laps, afternoon splashes, or weekend fun, the MRAC is Moab’s favorite place for families to play, train, and cool off together.

Moab Adventure Center: Colorado River Rafting & BBQ for 2 item
Moab Adventure Center: Colorado River Rafting & BBQ for 2
$100

Starting bid

Value: $321.84

The ultimate Moab "Bucket List" day!

Treat yourself to a premier full-day rafting adventure for two people with the Moab Adventure Center. This isn't just a boat ride—it’s a world-class experience through the heart of the Colorado River’s iconic red rock canyons.

The Highlight: > Enjoy a mid-day escape from the river for a BBQ lunch served at the famous Red Cliffs Lodge. Relax on the deck and take in the views before heading back out for more splashes!

What’s Included:

  • Professional guides and all necessary rafting gear.
  • A mix of scenic floating and fun whitewater rapids.
  • A full gourmet BBQ lunch at Moab’s most scenic lodge.

Note: Reservations are required. Please check the certificate for seasonal availability and booking instructions.

Gravel Pit Lanes: Bowling & Shoes for the Crew item
Gravel Pit Lanes: Bowling & Shoes for the Crew
$25

Starting bid

Value: $55.00 + 6 Shoe Rentals

Head over to Gravel Pit Lanes for a classic night of strikes, spares, and local fun. This package is specifically designed to get your group on the lanes with everything you need to play.

Bananas Fun Park: The "Family Play-Off" Mega Bundle item
Bananas Fun Park: The "Family Play-Off" Mega Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Value: $90

GO BANANAS! Score the ultimate entertainment package for your next trip to Grand Junction! This "Family Play-Off" bundle is designed for maximum fun, featuring 10 "One Free Attraction" passes to Bananas Fun Park.

Whether you want to challenge the kids to a race, settle a score in the laser tag arena, or just spend a day bouncing and splashing, this bundle has you covered. It includes two tickets for each of these five epic attractions:

  • Go-Karts: Feel the speed on the "Thunder Road" slick track.
  • Laser Tag: Gear up for multi-level tactical fun in the arena.
  • Bumper Boats: The ultimate way to cool off and soak your opponents (seasonal).
  • Inflatapark: 6,000 square feet of massive bounce obstacles and high-energy play.
  • Mini-Golf: 18 holes of classic competition surrounded by fun obstacles.

Item Details

  • Total Vouchers: 10 (2 vouchers per attraction listed above).
  • Location: Grand Junction, CO.
  • Perfect For: A full day of family bonding or a high-energy outing with friends!
Bananas Fun Park: The "Family Play-Off" Mega Bundle item
Bananas Fun Park: The "Family Play-Off" Mega Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Value: $90

GO BANANAS! Score the ultimate entertainment package for your next trip to Grand Junction! This "Family Play-Off" bundle is designed for maximum fun, featuring 10 "One Free Attraction" passes to Bananas Fun Park.

Whether you want to challenge the kids to a race, settle a score in the laser tag arena, or just spend a day bouncing and splashing, this bundle has you covered. It includes two tickets for each of these five epic attractions:

  • Go-Karts: Feel the speed on the "Thunder Road" slick track.
  • Laser Tag: Gear up for multi-level tactical fun in the arena.
  • Bumper Boats: The ultimate way to cool off and soak your opponents (seasonal).
  • Inflatapark: 6,000 square feet of massive bounce obstacles and high-energy play.
  • Mini-Golf: 18 holes of classic competition surrounded by fun obstacles.

Item Details

  • Total Vouchers: 10 (2 vouchers per attraction listed above).
  • Location: Grand Junction, CO.
  • Perfect For: A full day of family bonding or a high-energy outing with friends!
Bananas Fun Park: The "Family Play-Off" Mega Bundle item
Bananas Fun Park: The "Family Play-Off" Mega Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Value: $90

GO BANANAS! Score the ultimate entertainment package for your next trip to Grand Junction! This "Family Play-Off" bundle is designed for maximum fun, featuring 10 "One Free Attraction" passes toBananas Fun Park.

Whether you want to challenge the kids to a race, settle a score in the laser tag arena, or just spend a day bouncing and splashing, this bundle has you covered. It includes two tickets for each of these five epic attractions:

  • Go-Karts: Feel the speed on the "Thunder Road" slick track.
  • Laser Tag: Gear up for multi-level tactical fun in the arena.
  • Bumper Boats: The ultimate way to cool off and soak your opponents (seasonal).
  • Inflatapark: 6,000 square feet of massive bounce obstacles and high-energy play.
  • Mini-Golf: 18 holes of classic competition surrounded by fun obstacles.

Item Details

  • Total Vouchers: 10 (2 vouchers per attraction listed above).
  • Location: Grand Junction, CO.
  • Perfect For: A full day of family bonding or a high-energy outing with friends!
Bananas Fun Park: The "Family Play-Off" Mega Bundle item
Bananas Fun Park: The "Family Play-Off" Mega Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Value: $90

GO BANANAS! Score the ultimate entertainment package for your next trip to Grand Junction! This "Family Play-Off" bundle is designed for maximum fun, featuring 10 "One Free Attraction" passes to Bananas Fun Park.

Whether you want to challenge the kids to a race, settle a score in the laser tag arena, or just spend a day bouncing and splashing, this bundle has you covered. It includes two tickets for each of these five epic attractions:

  • Go-Karts: Feel the speed on the "Thunder Road" slick track.
  • Laser Tag: Gear up for multi-level tactical fun in the arena.
  • Bumper Boats: The ultimate way to cool off and soak your opponents (seasonal).
  • Inflatapark: 6,000 square feet of massive bounce obstacles and high-energy play.
  • Mini-Golf: 18 holes of classic competition surrounded by fun obstacles.

Item Details

  • Total Vouchers: 10 (2 vouchers per attraction listed above).
  • Location: Grand Junction, CO.
  • Perfect For: A full day of family bonding or a high-energy outing with friends!
Bananas Fun Park: The "Family Play-Off" Mega Bundle item
Bananas Fun Park: The "Family Play-Off" Mega Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Value: $90

GO BANANAS! Score the ultimate entertainment package for your next trip to Grand Junction! This "Family Play-Off" bundle is designed for maximum fun, featuring 10 "One Free Attraction" passes to Bananas Fun Park.

Whether you want to challenge the kids to a race, settle a score in the laser tag arena, or just spend a day bouncing and splashing, this bundle has you covered. It includes two tickets for each of these five epic attractions:

  • Go-Karts: Feel the speed on the "Thunder Road" slick track.
  • Laser Tag: Gear up for multi-level tactical fun in the arena.
  • Bumper Boats: The ultimate way to cool off and soak your opponents (seasonal).
  • Inflatapark: 6,000 square feet of massive bounce obstacles and high-energy play.
  • Mini-Golf: 18 holes of classic competition surrounded by fun obstacles.

Item Details

  • Total Vouchers: 10 (2 vouchers per attraction listed above).
  • Location: Grand Junction, CO.
  • Perfect For: A full day of family bonding or a high-energy outing with friends!
Desert Power Yoga: 3-Class "Find Your Flow" Pass item
Desert Power Yoga: 3-Class "Find Your Flow" Pass
$15

Starting bid

Value: $48.00


Elevate your practice and find your center with this 3-Class Pass to Desert Power Yoga. Located in the heart of Moab, this studio provides a welcoming space to build strength, flexibility, and mindfulness.

What’s Included:

  • 3 Full Yoga Classes: Valid for any regularly scheduled class on their calendar.
  • Variety of Styles: From high-energy Power Vinyasa to calming Restorative sessions, there is a class for every mood and goal.
  • Expert Instruction: Their talented teachers provide modifications for all levels, making this perfect for both beginners and experienced practitioners.

Item Details:

  • Location: 500 W #3, Moab, UT
Climb Moab: 2 Day Passes & Lrg T-Shirt item
Climb Moab: 2 Day Passes & Lrg T-Shirt
$20

Starting bid

Total Value: $70

Ready to reach new heights? Whether you’re a total beginner or a seasoned local, this bundle from Climb Moab Gym has everything you need to hit the walls in style.

  • Official Climb Moab T-Shirt: Size L
  • 2 Day Passes: Bring a friend or double up on your own training sessions.
Adobe Creek National Golf Course Bundle item
Adobe Creek National Golf Course Bundle item
Adobe Creek National Golf Course Bundle
$80

Starting bid

Enjoy a premier golfing experience at one of the Grand Valley's most scenic destinations.Adobe Creek National Golf Course offers three distinct nine-hole courses (Mesa, Monument, and Desert), providing a diverse and challenging experience for golfers of all skill levels against the backdrop of the stunning Colorado National Monument.

This bundle includes:

  • 4 Rounds of Golf: Valid for 18 holes of play.
  • Golf Cart Rental: Included for all four rounds for a comfortable day on the links.
EUREKA! McConnell Science Museum Family Membership item
EUREKA! McConnell Science Museum Family Membership
$30

Starting bid

Value: $80

Unlock a full year of discovery and hands-on fun for the whole family! EUREKA! McConnell Science Museum in Grand Junction is the premier destination for curious minds, featuring interactive exhibits that bring STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) to life.

This membership includes:

  • Year-Round Access: Free admission for 2 adults and 4 children for one full year.
  • Educational Perks: Exclusive member discounts on high-demand science camps and after-school programs.
  • Store Savings: A 10% discount on all items in the EUREKA! gift shop.
  • Stay Informed: Early notice and invitations to special events, seasonal camps, and new exhibit openings.


Get Air Trampoline Park – "Double Jump" Pass item
Get Air Trampoline Park – "Double Jump" Pass item
Get Air Trampoline Park – "Double Jump" Pass
$10

Starting bid

Value: $30

Get ready to fly! This package is perfect for burning off some energy and practicing your backflips.Get Air Trampoline Park in Grand Junction offers a massive indoor arena filled with wall-to-wall tram

This bundle includes:

  • Two 1-Hour Jump Passes: Valid for full access to the park’s main court, dodgeball area, and more.
  • Family Fun: Perfect for a high-energy playdate or a fun afternoon out during your next trip to the Grand Valley.
Get Air Trampoline Park – "Double Jump" Pass item
Get Air Trampoline Park – "Double Jump" Pass item
Get Air Trampoline Park – "Double Jump" Pass
$10

Starting bid

Value: $30

Get ready to fly! This package is perfect for burning off some energy and practicing your backflips.Get Air Trampoline Park in Grand Junction offers a massive indoor arena filled with wall-to-wall tram

This bundle includes:

  • Two 1-Hour Jump Passes: Valid for full access to the park’s main court, dodgeball area, and more.
  • Family Fun: Perfect for a high-energy playdate or a fun afternoon out during your next trip to the Grand Valley.
Get Air Trampoline Park – "Double Jump" Pass item
Get Air Trampoline Park – "Double Jump" Pass item
Get Air Trampoline Park – "Double Jump" Pass
$10

Starting bid

Value: $30

Get ready to fly! This package is perfect for burning off some energy and practicing your backflips.Get Air Trampoline Park in Grand Junction offers a massive indoor arena filled with wall-to-wall tram

This bundle includes:

  • Two 1-Hour Jump Passes: Valid for full access to the park’s main court, dodgeball area, and more.
  • Family Fun: Perfect for a high-energy playdate or a fun afternoon out during your next trip to the Grand Valley.
Get Air Trampoline Park – "Double Jump" Pass item
Get Air Trampoline Park – "Double Jump" Pass item
Get Air Trampoline Park – "Double Jump" Pass
$10

Starting bid

Value: $30

Get ready to fly! This package is perfect for burning off some energy and practicing your backflips.Get Air Trampoline Park in Grand Junction offers a massive indoor arena filled with wall-to-wall tram

This bundle includes:

  • Two 1-Hour Jump Passes: Valid for full access to the park’s main court, dodgeball area, and more.
  • Family Fun: Perfect for a high-energy playdate or a fun afternoon out during your next trip to the Grand Valley.
Get Air Trampoline Park – "Double Jump" Pass item
Get Air Trampoline Park – "Double Jump" Pass item
Get Air Trampoline Park – "Double Jump" Pass
$10

Starting bid

Value: $30

Get ready to fly! This package is perfect for burning off some energy and practicing your backflips.Get Air Trampoline Park in Grand Junction offers a massive indoor arena filled with wall-to-wall tram

This bundle includes:

  • Two 1-Hour Jump Passes: Valid for full access to the park’s main court, dodgeball area, and more.
  • Family Fun: Perfect for a high-energy playdate or a fun afternoon out during your next trip to the Grand Valley.
Paddle Moab – 2 person guided paddle board trip item
Paddle Moab – 2 person guided paddle board trip
$50

Starting bid

Value: $170

Experience the serene beauty of the Colorado River from a unique perspective! This certificate from Paddle Moab invites two guests to trade the dusty trails for the cool water on a guided Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP) adventure.

Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned paddler, their expert guides ensure a safe, relaxing, and incredibly scenic journey through Moab’s iconic red rock canyons.

Pedego Moab – Full-Day Electric Bike Rental for 2 item
Pedego Moab – Full-Day Electric Bike Rental for 2
$40

Starting bid

Value: $150

Experience the magic of Moab’s trails and scenic byways with ease! This certificate from Pedego Moab entitles two riders to a full-day premium electric bike rental.

Pedego’s high-quality e-bikes allow you to tackle hills and headwinds effortlessly, making it the perfect way to explore the paved paths of Arches National Park or the stunning views along the Colorado River (Hwy 128) without breaking a sweat.

This experience includes:

  • Full-Day Rental for 2: Two premium Pedego electric bikes for a complete day of exploration.
  • Safety Gear: Helmets and locks are included for both riders.
  • Expert Route Advice: The local team will provide maps and recommendations for the best e-bike-friendly routes in the area.


Pedego Moab – Full-Day Electric Bike Rental for 2 item
Pedego Moab – Full-Day Electric Bike Rental for 2
$40

Starting bid

Value: $150

Experience the magic of Moab’s trails and scenic byways with ease! This certificate from Pedego Moab entitles two riders to a full-day premium electric bike rental.

Pedego’s high-quality e-bikes allow you to tackle hills and headwinds effortlessly, making it the perfect way to explore the paved paths of Arches National Park or the stunning views along the Colorado River (Hwy 128) without breaking a sweat.

This experience includes:

  • Full-Day Rental for 2: Two premium Pedego electric bikes for a complete day of exploration.
  • Safety Gear: Helmets and locks are included for both riders.
  • Expert Route Advice: The local team will provide maps and recommendations for the best e-bike-friendly routes in the area.


Xtreme 4x4 Tour OR U-Drive UTV Tour item
Xtreme 4x4 Tour OR U-Drive UTV Tour
$80

Starting bid

Value: $450

This gift certificate is valid for two people on either a 2 or 3 hour Xtreme Tour OR for four people on a UTV Your. Please mention certificate upon booking and certificate must be surrendered at the time of the tour.

2-Nights, 2 Rooms: Sego Lily Guest House Retreat item
2-Nights, 2 Rooms: Sego Lily Guest House Retreat
$200

Starting bid

Total Value: $1,200

Escape to the peace and quiet of a small, charming lodge nestled within an old-growth cottonwood forest. Located on a private ranch just a few miles from the center of Moab, the Sego Lily Guest House offers a serene "staycation" or the perfect landing spot for visiting friends and family.

Your Stay Includes:

  • Accommodations: Two nights in two private guest suites. Each suite features a comfortable bed, private bathroom, and its own entrance for maximum independence.
  • Outdoor Living: Enjoy scenic desert views and native plant gardens from your own private redwood deck and patio.
  • Dark Sky Paradise: Perfect for stargazing away from the city lights.
  • Prime Location: Only 15 minutes from Arches National Park and 50 minutes from Canyonlands National Park.

Please Note:

  • Amenities: Suites include a fridge, coffee maker, and tea kettle. There is no kitchen on-site.
  • Availability: Valid for 2 nights (2 rooms/2 baths). Subject to availability; no blackout dates.
Tracy Aviary Admission (Family of 4) item
Tracy Aviary Admission (Family of 4)
$20

Starting bid

Value: $60

Perfect for your next trip to Salt Lake City! This certificate provides general admission for a family of four to the historic Tracy Aviary at Liberty Park. Explore 8 acres of lush gardens and meet over 400 birds from around the world.Includes: Admission for 4 guests.

  • Includes: Admission for 4 guests.
  • Location: Liberty Park, Salt Lake City, UT.
  • Highlights: Don't miss the bird shows, the Lorikeet Adventure, and the beautiful botanical exhibits!


Bananas Fun Park: Inflatapark Admission for 2 item
Bananas Fun Park: Inflatapark Admission for 2
$15

Starting bid

Value: $35

Get ready for an epic day of bouncing! This certificate is valid for two all-day passes to the Inflatapark at Bananas Fun Park in Grand Junction.

  • The Experience: Explore 5,000 square feet of massive inflatable slides, challenging obstacles, and open jump zones in their 10,000 sq ft Pavilion.
  • Important Note: 1/2 grip socks are required for all jumpers. If you don't have them, they can be purchased at the park for $2.
  • Location: 2469 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Junction, CO.


Bananas Fun Park: Go Kart Admission for 2 item
Bananas Fun Park: Go Kart Admission for 2
$8

Starting bid

Value: $16

Feel the speed on the "Thunder Road" slick track! This certificate is valid for two Go-Kart rides at Bananas Fun Park in Grand Junction.

Rider Requirements:

  • Drivers: Must be 11+ years old and 60" or taller.
  • Passengers: Must be 3+ years old

Location: 2469 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Junction, CO.



2026 Moab Music Festival Evening Concert for 2 item
2026 Moab Music Festival Evening Concert for 2
$30

Starting bid

Value: $100 Experience world-class music in an unforgettable desert setting! This voucher can be redeemed for two tickets to a 2026 Moab Music Festival evening concert.

The winner can choose from performances held at one of these iconic local venues:

  • Star Hall
  • Red Cliffs Lodge
  • Sorrel River Ranch

Note: These vouchers are valid specifically for the 2026 season evening concert series and must be redeemed by August 1st, 2026

2026 Moab Music Festival Evening Concert for 2 item
2026 Moab Music Festival Evening Concert for 2
$30

Starting bid

Value: $100 Experience world-class music in an unforgettable desert setting! This voucher can be redeemed for two tickets to a 2026 Moab Music Festival evening concert.

The winner can choose from performances held at one of these iconic local venues:

  • Star Hall
  • Red Cliffs Lodge
  • Sorrel River Ranch

Note: These vouchers are valid specifically for the 2026 season evening concert series and must be redeemed by August 1st, 2026

My Place Hotels: 2-Night Stay (Choice of 4 Locations) item
My Place Hotels: 2-Night Stay (Choice of 4 Locations)
$80

Starting bid

Value: $300

Enjoy a two-night getaway at your choice of four convenient My Place Hotels locations! Known for their "make yourself at home" philosophy, these rooms feature a "My Kitchen" (fridge, microwave, and cooktop), high-quality bedding, and pet-friendly options.

The winner can choose to stay at any one of these four locations:

  • Moab, UT: Perfectly situated for exploring Arches and Canyonlands.
  • St. George, UT: A gateway to Zion National Park and world-class golf.
  • West Jordan, UT: Ideal for visiting the Salt Lake Valley or attending events.
  • Rock Springs, WY: A great stop for high-desert adventures or a road trip rest.

Item Details:

  • Includes: Two consecutive nights in a standard room.
  • Timeline: This certificate must be used within the 2026 calendar year.
  • Amenities: Free high-speed Wi-Fi, on-site laundry, and a 24-hour "My Store" for snacks and essentials.
  • Note: Reservations are subject to availability. A few blackout dates may apply; please refer to the physical certificate for specific booking instructions and exclusions.
The Garden Spa: $70 Gift Certificate item
The Garden Spa: $70 Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

Value: $70

Treat yourself to a moment of pure relaxation at The Garden Spa in Grand Junction. Whether you need to soothe sore muscles after a Moab adventure or simply want to de-stress, this certificate offers the perfect escape.

The Garden Spa is known for its tranquil atmosphere and professional staff, specializing in customized treatments designed to rejuvenate the mind and body.

The winner can apply this $70 credit toward services such as:

  • Massage Therapy: Including Swedish, Deep Tissue, or Sports massage.
  • Skin Care: Refreshing facials tailored to your skin type.
  • Specialty Treatments: Foot soaks, aromatherapy, and more.

Item Details:

  • Location: Grand Junction, CO.
  • Note: Appointments are required. Please refer to the physical certificate for expiration dates and booking information.
85-Minute Level 3 Facial Experience & Eminence Reusable Bag item
85-Minute Level 3 Facial Experience & Eminence Reusable Bag item
85-Minute Level 3 Facial Experience & Eminence Reusable Bag
$50

Starting bid

Value: $185

Indulge in 85 minutes of ultimate relaxation with the premier Level 3 Spa Facial from Illuminate Day Spa in Grand Junction. This luxurious experience is their most comprehensive treatment, combining the rejuvenating benefits of both Level 1 and Level 2 services for total mind and body wellness.

The Experience Includes:

  • Comprehensive Facial: A deep-cleansing and revitalizing treatment tailored to your skin's needs.
  • Advanced L.E.D. Light Therapy: Targeted light treatment to enhance skin vitality and collagen production.
  • Soothing Hand Paraffin Wax: A warm, moisturizing treatment to soften and hydrate tired hands.
  • Full Leg Massage: Extend the relaxation beyond the face with a professional lower-body massage.
75 min Massage & Eminence Reusable Bag item
75 min Massage & Eminence Reusable Bag item
75 min Massage & Eminence Reusable Bag
$40

Starting bid

Value: $90

Escape the daily grind and melt away tension with a professional 75-minute Therapeutic Massage at Illuminate Day Spa in Grand Junction.

Chipeta Golf Course: 18-Hole Green Fee item
Chipeta Golf Course: 18-Hole Green Fee
$10

Starting bid

Value: Up to $38

Enjoy a round of golf at the scenic Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction. Known for its well-maintained fairways and beautiful views of the Grand Mesa and Bookcliffs, this course offers a fun and approachable experience for golfers of all skill levels.

What’s Included:

  • One Free 18-Hole Green Fee: Valid for a full round of golf on Chipeta's unique executive-style course.
  • The Course: Designed to be played in less time than a traditional par-72, it’s perfect for a quick morning round or a relaxed afternoon out.
Chipeta Golf Course: 18-Hole Green Fee item
Chipeta Golf Course: 18-Hole Green Fee
$10

Starting bid

Value: Up to $38

Enjoy a round of golf at the scenic Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction. Known for its well-maintained fairways and beautiful views of the Grand Mesa and Bookcliffs, this course offers a fun and approachable experience for golfers of all skill levels.

What’s Included:

  • One Free 18-Hole Green Fee: Valid for a full round of golf on Chipeta's unique executive-style course.
  • The Course: Designed to be played in less time than a traditional par-72, it’s perfect for a quick morning round or a relaxed afternoon out.
Chipeta Golf Course: 18-Hole Green Fee item
Chipeta Golf Course: 18-Hole Green Fee
$10

Starting bid

Value: Up to $38

Enjoy a round of golf at the scenic Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction. Known for its well-maintained fairways and beautiful views of the Grand Mesa and Bookcliffs, this course offers a fun and approachable experience for golfers of all skill levels.

What’s Included:

  • One Free 18-Hole Green Fee: Valid for a full round of golf on Chipeta's unique executive-style course.
  • The Course: Designed to be played in less time than a traditional par-72, it’s perfect for a quick morning round or a relaxed afternoon out.
Chipeta Golf Course: 18-Hole Green Fee item
Chipeta Golf Course: 18-Hole Green Fee
$10

Starting bid

Value: Up to $38

Enjoy a round of golf at the scenic Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction. Known for its well-maintained fairways and beautiful views of the Grand Mesa and Bookcliffs, this course offers a fun and approachable experience for golfers of all skill levels.

What’s Included:

  • One Free 18-Hole Green Fee: Valid for a full round of golf on Chipeta's unique executive-style course.
  • The Course: Designed to be played in less time than a traditional par-72, it’s perfect for a quick morning round or a relaxed afternoon out.
Serenity Massage, GJ: 90-Minute Comprehensive Massage item
Serenity Massage, GJ: 90-Minute Comprehensive Massage
$50

Starting bid

Value: $100

Experience the ultimate in relaxation and therapeutic relief with an extended 90-minute massage session from Serenity Massage, Grand Junction. This session is designed for those seeking a more thorough treatment to address chronic pain or simply to fully unwind.

The Experience Includes:

  • Extended 90-Minute Session: Ample time to address multiple areas of tension and promote full-body wellness.
  • Tailored Techniques: A customized blend of Swedish, Deep Tissue, and Reflexology to enhance circulation and reduce muscle tightness.
  • Deep Restoration: Ideal for restoring overall balance and experiencing the comprehensive benefits of professional massage therapy.
Serenity Massage, GJ: 90-Minute Comprehensive Massage item
Serenity Massage, GJ: 90-Minute Comprehensive Massage
$50

Starting bid

Value: $100

Experience the ultimate in relaxation and therapeutic relief with an extended 90-minute massage session from Serenity Massage, Grand Junction. This session is designed for those seeking a more thorough treatment to address chronic pain or simply to fully unwind.

The Experience Includes:

  • Extended 90-Minute Session: Ample time to address multiple areas of tension and promote full-body wellness.
  • Tailored Techniques: A customized blend of Swedish, Deep Tissue, and Reflexology to enhance circulation and reduce muscle tightness.
  • Deep Restoration: Ideal for restoring overall balance and experiencing the comprehensive benefits of professional massage therapy.
High Desert Massage: 60-Minute Custom Massage item
High Desert Massage: 60-Minute Custom Massage
$20

Starting bid

Value: $80

Experience targeted relief and restorative bodywork with a 60-minute massage from High Desert Massage in Grand Junction. This session is perfect for those looking to address specific physical concerns or simply maintain their peak performance.

The Experience Includes:

  • Customized Modalities: Every session is tailored to your body's specific needs, often blending Deep Tissue, Thai-inspired stretching, and heat therapy.
  • Expert Care: Work with a professional therapist dedicated to treating chronic pain, muscle stiffness, and improving overall mobility.
  • Integrated Wellness: Sessions are designed to provide long-lasting physical benefits, such as improved circulation and restored range of motion, rather than just temporary relaxation.
High Desert Massage: 60-Minute Custom Massage item
High Desert Massage: 60-Minute Custom Massage
$20

Starting bid

Value: $80

Experience targeted relief and restorative bodywork with a 60-minute massage from High Desert Massage in Grand Junction. This session is perfect for those looking to address specific physical concerns or simply maintain their peak performance.

The Experience Includes:

  • Customized Modalities: Every session is tailored to your body's specific needs, often blending Deep Tissue, Thai-inspired stretching, and heat therapy.
  • Expert Care: Work with a professional therapist dedicated to treating chronic pain, muscle stiffness, and improving overall mobility.
  • Integrated Wellness: Sessions are designed to provide long-lasting physical benefits, such as improved circulation and restored range of motion, rather than just temporary relaxation.
Sarah Cook: The Art of Wholeness 60-Minute Session item
Sarah Cook: The Art of Wholeness 60-Minute Session
$50

Starting bid

Value: $100

Unlock your creative potential and find your flow with a 60-minute mentorship session with Sarah Cook, a trauma-informed creative mentor and founder of The Art of Wholeness.

Whether you are a neurodivergent individual, a sensitive soul, or a purpose-driven artist, this session is designed to help you nourish your "creative ecosystem." Sarah’s holistic approach blends practical habits with emotional and spiritual support to help you move past blocks and reclaim your agency.

Full-Day Fisher Towers Rafting Adventure for Two item
Full-Day Fisher Towers Rafting Adventure for Two
$80

Starting bid

Value: $238

Experience the legendary beauty of the Colorado River with this all-inclusive, full-day rafting trip for two people, courtesy of NAVTEC Expeditions. Known for having some of the most scenic landscapes in the American West, the Fisher Towers section offers a perfect blend of splashy excitement and relaxing drifts.

By advanced reservations only. Present the certificate on arrival, Certain restrictions apply.

Tandem Skydive Adventure – Skydive Moab item
Tandem Skydive Adventure – Skydive Moab
$80

Starting bid

Value: $269

Take the plunge and see the red rocks like never before! This certificate is good for one Tandem Skydive with Skydive Moab, the premier drop zone in the American Southwest. You'll soar over the breathtaking landscapes of Arches and Canyonlands National Parks before experiencing the ultimate adrenaline rush. Must be 18+ years of age.

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