2026 MCS Spring Fling "Adventures and Experiences" Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $500
Valid for up to 4 people.
Join Moab Dark Sky Tours for easy night hiking, stargazing, and astro-photography in one of the most scenic areas Arches National Park has to offer. You will visit 4 arches in this family friendly adventure.
Starting bid
Value: $200
Capture the moments that matter! This gift certificate entitles the highest bidder to a professional family photography session, perfect for updated holiday cards, milestone celebrations, or simply documenting your family’s unique story.
What’s Typically Included:
Starting bid
Value: $550
Experience the world-famous red rocks of Moab with the best in the business! This certificate is your ticket to an unforgettable off-road journey for a group of up to five people. Whether you’re a family of five or a group of friends, Dan Mick's Moab Jeep Tours provides a legendary backcountry adventure you’ll never forget.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Value: $366
Take to the skies or tackle the terrain with this generous gift card from Raven’s Rim Adventure Tours. Known for providing the most unique perspectives of Moab’s red rock fins and canyons, Raven’s Rim offers thrills you simply can't find anywhere else.
How to Use Your Credit: The winner can apply this $366.22 balance toward any of Raven’s Rim’s premier adventures, such as:
Starting bid
Value: $250
Enjoy a relaxing "staycation" or host your out-of-town guests at one of Moab’s premier independent resorts! The Aarchway Inn is perfectly situated just two miles from the entrance of Arches National Park, offering a peaceful retreat surrounded by stunning red rock buttes.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Value: $152
Tee off at one of the most scenic courses in the Southwest! Tucked away in a hidden valley just south of town, the Moab Golf Course is a lush green oasis surrounded by towering red rock cliffs. Whether you're a seasoned pro or looking for a beautiful morning out, this package is a total hole-in-one.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Value: $152
Tee off at one of the most scenic courses in the Southwest! Tucked away in a hidden valley just south of town, the Moab Golf Course is a lush green oasis surrounded by towering red rock cliffs. Whether you're a seasoned pro or looking for a beautiful morning out, this package is a total hole-in-one.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Value: $71.50
Jump into fitness or dive into fun! This certificate is valid for a 1-Month Individual Inclusive Membership at theMoab Recreation & Aquatic Center. Whether you're looking to swim laps in the competition pool, hit the fitness center, or relax in the water, the MRAC is Moab’s premier destination for wellness.
What’s Included:
Note: This membership is for one individual and is valid for one month from the date of activation.
Starting bid
Value: $93.50
The ultimate family "Staycation" starts here!
Grab a 1-Month Family Pool Pass to the Moab Recreation & Aquatic Center and turn your summer up a notch. Whether it’s morning laps, afternoon splashes, or weekend fun, the MRAC is Moab’s favorite place for families to play, train, and cool off together.
Starting bid
Value: $321.84
The ultimate Moab "Bucket List" day!
Treat yourself to a premier full-day rafting adventure for two people with the Moab Adventure Center. This isn't just a boat ride—it’s a world-class experience through the heart of the Colorado River’s iconic red rock canyons.
The Highlight: > Enjoy a mid-day escape from the river for a BBQ lunch served at the famous Red Cliffs Lodge. Relax on the deck and take in the views before heading back out for more splashes!
What’s Included:
Note: Reservations are required. Please check the certificate for seasonal availability and booking instructions.
Starting bid
Value: $55.00 + 6 Shoe Rentals
Head over to Gravel Pit Lanes for a classic night of strikes, spares, and local fun. This package is specifically designed to get your group on the lanes with everything you need to play.
Starting bid
Value: $90
GO BANANAS! Score the ultimate entertainment package for your next trip to Grand Junction! This "Family Play-Off" bundle is designed for maximum fun, featuring 10 "One Free Attraction" passes to Bananas Fun Park.
Whether you want to challenge the kids to a race, settle a score in the laser tag arena, or just spend a day bouncing and splashing, this bundle has you covered. It includes two tickets for each of these five epic attractions:
Starting bid
Value: $90
GO BANANAS! Score the ultimate entertainment package for your next trip to Grand Junction! This "Family Play-Off" bundle is designed for maximum fun, featuring 10 "One Free Attraction" passes to Bananas Fun Park.
Whether you want to challenge the kids to a race, settle a score in the laser tag arena, or just spend a day bouncing and splashing, this bundle has you covered. It includes two tickets for each of these five epic attractions:
Starting bid
Value: $90
GO BANANAS! Score the ultimate entertainment package for your next trip to Grand Junction! This "Family Play-Off" bundle is designed for maximum fun, featuring 10 "One Free Attraction" passes toBananas Fun Park.
Whether you want to challenge the kids to a race, settle a score in the laser tag arena, or just spend a day bouncing and splashing, this bundle has you covered. It includes two tickets for each of these five epic attractions:
Starting bid
Value: $90
GO BANANAS! Score the ultimate entertainment package for your next trip to Grand Junction! This "Family Play-Off" bundle is designed for maximum fun, featuring 10 "One Free Attraction" passes to Bananas Fun Park.
Whether you want to challenge the kids to a race, settle a score in the laser tag arena, or just spend a day bouncing and splashing, this bundle has you covered. It includes two tickets for each of these five epic attractions:
Starting bid
Value: $90
GO BANANAS! Score the ultimate entertainment package for your next trip to Grand Junction! This "Family Play-Off" bundle is designed for maximum fun, featuring 10 "One Free Attraction" passes to Bananas Fun Park.
Whether you want to challenge the kids to a race, settle a score in the laser tag arena, or just spend a day bouncing and splashing, this bundle has you covered. It includes two tickets for each of these five epic attractions:
Starting bid
Value: $48.00
Elevate your practice and find your center with this 3-Class Pass to Desert Power Yoga. Located in the heart of Moab, this studio provides a welcoming space to build strength, flexibility, and mindfulness.
What’s Included:
Item Details:
Starting bid
Total Value: $70
Ready to reach new heights? Whether you’re a total beginner or a seasoned local, this bundle from Climb Moab Gym has everything you need to hit the walls in style.
Starting bid
Enjoy a premier golfing experience at one of the Grand Valley's most scenic destinations.Adobe Creek National Golf Course offers three distinct nine-hole courses (Mesa, Monument, and Desert), providing a diverse and challenging experience for golfers of all skill levels against the backdrop of the stunning Colorado National Monument.
This bundle includes:
Starting bid
Value: $80
Unlock a full year of discovery and hands-on fun for the whole family! EUREKA! McConnell Science Museum in Grand Junction is the premier destination for curious minds, featuring interactive exhibits that bring STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) to life.
This membership includes:
Starting bid
Value: $30
Get ready to fly! This package is perfect for burning off some energy and practicing your backflips.Get Air Trampoline Park in Grand Junction offers a massive indoor arena filled with wall-to-wall tram
This bundle includes:
Starting bid
Value: $30
Get ready to fly! This package is perfect for burning off some energy and practicing your backflips.Get Air Trampoline Park in Grand Junction offers a massive indoor arena filled with wall-to-wall tram
This bundle includes:
Starting bid
Value: $30
Get ready to fly! This package is perfect for burning off some energy and practicing your backflips.Get Air Trampoline Park in Grand Junction offers a massive indoor arena filled with wall-to-wall tram
This bundle includes:
Starting bid
Value: $30
Get ready to fly! This package is perfect for burning off some energy and practicing your backflips.Get Air Trampoline Park in Grand Junction offers a massive indoor arena filled with wall-to-wall tram
This bundle includes:
Starting bid
Value: $30
Get ready to fly! This package is perfect for burning off some energy and practicing your backflips.Get Air Trampoline Park in Grand Junction offers a massive indoor arena filled with wall-to-wall tram
This bundle includes:
Starting bid
Value: $170
Experience the serene beauty of the Colorado River from a unique perspective! This certificate from Paddle Moab invites two guests to trade the dusty trails for the cool water on a guided Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP) adventure.
Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned paddler, their expert guides ensure a safe, relaxing, and incredibly scenic journey through Moab’s iconic red rock canyons.
Starting bid
Value: $150
Experience the magic of Moab’s trails and scenic byways with ease! This certificate from Pedego Moab entitles two riders to a full-day premium electric bike rental.
Pedego’s high-quality e-bikes allow you to tackle hills and headwinds effortlessly, making it the perfect way to explore the paved paths of Arches National Park or the stunning views along the Colorado River (Hwy 128) without breaking a sweat.
This experience includes:
Starting bid
Value: $150
Experience the magic of Moab’s trails and scenic byways with ease! This certificate from Pedego Moab entitles two riders to a full-day premium electric bike rental.
Pedego’s high-quality e-bikes allow you to tackle hills and headwinds effortlessly, making it the perfect way to explore the paved paths of Arches National Park or the stunning views along the Colorado River (Hwy 128) without breaking a sweat.
This experience includes:
Starting bid
Value: $450
This gift certificate is valid for two people on either a 2 or 3 hour Xtreme Tour OR for four people on a UTV Your. Please mention certificate upon booking and certificate must be surrendered at the time of the tour.
Starting bid
Total Value: $1,200
Escape to the peace and quiet of a small, charming lodge nestled within an old-growth cottonwood forest. Located on a private ranch just a few miles from the center of Moab, the Sego Lily Guest House offers a serene "staycation" or the perfect landing spot for visiting friends and family.
Your Stay Includes:
Please Note:
Starting bid
Value: $60
Perfect for your next trip to Salt Lake City! This certificate provides general admission for a family of four to the historic Tracy Aviary at Liberty Park. Explore 8 acres of lush gardens and meet over 400 birds from around the world.Includes: Admission for 4 guests.
Starting bid
Value: $35
Get ready for an epic day of bouncing! This certificate is valid for two all-day passes to the Inflatapark at Bananas Fun Park in Grand Junction.
Starting bid
Value: $16
Feel the speed on the "Thunder Road" slick track! This certificate is valid for two Go-Kart rides at Bananas Fun Park in Grand Junction.
Rider Requirements:
Location: 2469 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Junction, CO.
Starting bid
Value: $100 Experience world-class music in an unforgettable desert setting! This voucher can be redeemed for two tickets to a 2026 Moab Music Festival evening concert.
The winner can choose from performances held at one of these iconic local venues:
Note: These vouchers are valid specifically for the 2026 season evening concert series and must be redeemed by August 1st, 2026
Starting bid
Value: $100 Experience world-class music in an unforgettable desert setting! This voucher can be redeemed for two tickets to a 2026 Moab Music Festival evening concert.
The winner can choose from performances held at one of these iconic local venues:
Note: These vouchers are valid specifically for the 2026 season evening concert series and must be redeemed by August 1st, 2026
Starting bid
Value: $300
Enjoy a two-night getaway at your choice of four convenient My Place Hotels locations! Known for their "make yourself at home" philosophy, these rooms feature a "My Kitchen" (fridge, microwave, and cooktop), high-quality bedding, and pet-friendly options.
The winner can choose to stay at any one of these four locations:
Item Details:
Starting bid
Value: $70
Treat yourself to a moment of pure relaxation at The Garden Spa in Grand Junction. Whether you need to soothe sore muscles after a Moab adventure or simply want to de-stress, this certificate offers the perfect escape.
The Garden Spa is known for its tranquil atmosphere and professional staff, specializing in customized treatments designed to rejuvenate the mind and body.
The winner can apply this $70 credit toward services such as:
Item Details:
Starting bid
Value: $185
Indulge in 85 minutes of ultimate relaxation with the premier Level 3 Spa Facial from Illuminate Day Spa in Grand Junction. This luxurious experience is their most comprehensive treatment, combining the rejuvenating benefits of both Level 1 and Level 2 services for total mind and body wellness.
The Experience Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $90
Escape the daily grind and melt away tension with a professional 75-minute Therapeutic Massage at Illuminate Day Spa in Grand Junction.
Starting bid
Value: Up to $38
Enjoy a round of golf at the scenic Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction. Known for its well-maintained fairways and beautiful views of the Grand Mesa and Bookcliffs, this course offers a fun and approachable experience for golfers of all skill levels.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Value: Up to $38
Enjoy a round of golf at the scenic Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction. Known for its well-maintained fairways and beautiful views of the Grand Mesa and Bookcliffs, this course offers a fun and approachable experience for golfers of all skill levels.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Value: Up to $38
Enjoy a round of golf at the scenic Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction. Known for its well-maintained fairways and beautiful views of the Grand Mesa and Bookcliffs, this course offers a fun and approachable experience for golfers of all skill levels.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Value: Up to $38
Enjoy a round of golf at the scenic Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction. Known for its well-maintained fairways and beautiful views of the Grand Mesa and Bookcliffs, this course offers a fun and approachable experience for golfers of all skill levels.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Value: $100
Experience the ultimate in relaxation and therapeutic relief with an extended 90-minute massage session from Serenity Massage, Grand Junction. This session is designed for those seeking a more thorough treatment to address chronic pain or simply to fully unwind.
The Experience Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $100
Experience the ultimate in relaxation and therapeutic relief with an extended 90-minute massage session from Serenity Massage, Grand Junction. This session is designed for those seeking a more thorough treatment to address chronic pain or simply to fully unwind.
The Experience Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $80
Experience targeted relief and restorative bodywork with a 60-minute massage from High Desert Massage in Grand Junction. This session is perfect for those looking to address specific physical concerns or simply maintain their peak performance.
The Experience Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $80
Experience targeted relief and restorative bodywork with a 60-minute massage from High Desert Massage in Grand Junction. This session is perfect for those looking to address specific physical concerns or simply maintain their peak performance.
The Experience Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $100
Unlock your creative potential and find your flow with a 60-minute mentorship session with Sarah Cook, a trauma-informed creative mentor and founder of The Art of Wholeness.
Whether you are a neurodivergent individual, a sensitive soul, or a purpose-driven artist, this session is designed to help you nourish your "creative ecosystem." Sarah’s holistic approach blends practical habits with emotional and spiritual support to help you move past blocks and reclaim your agency.
Starting bid
Value: $238
Experience the legendary beauty of the Colorado River with this all-inclusive, full-day rafting trip for two people, courtesy of NAVTEC Expeditions. Known for having some of the most scenic landscapes in the American West, the Fisher Towers section offers a perfect blend of splashy excitement and relaxing drifts.
By advanced reservations only. Present the certificate on arrival, Certain restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Value: $269
Take the plunge and see the red rocks like never before! This certificate is good for one Tandem Skydive with Skydive Moab, the premier drop zone in the American Southwest. You'll soar over the breathtaking landscapes of Arches and Canyonlands National Parks before experiencing the ultimate adrenaline rush. Must be 18+ years of age.
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