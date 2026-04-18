2026 MCS Spring Fling: Silent Auction Collection (Part 2)

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Starting bid
Value: $150
Luxurious and invigorating Stardust Gold Hair Mask will revive your mane while adding moisture, softening and adding volume. With lavish ingredients like Argan Oil, Aloe and Rose Geranium this opulent mask will soothe irritated scalps, fight free radicals, help increase blood circulation and help clear cogged hair follicles to help encourage faster hair growth. This lightweight formula has been masterfully mixed to support all hair type. Encase your strands in luxurious gold!
Starting bid
Total Value: $40
Support a local favorite with this charming craft bundle from Never Enough Stitches! This package combines a premium felt craft kit with a gift card to inspire your next creative project.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Total Value: $24
Elevate your plant collection with this pack of three (3) Spang Luna Sphere Pots. These German-made terracotta containers feature a modern, spherical silhouette that blends classic material with contemporary design.
Key Details:
Starting bid
Total Value: $24
Elevate your plant collection with this pack of three (3) Spang Luna Sphere Pots. These German-made terracotta containers feature a modern, spherical silhouette that blends classic material with contemporary design.
Key Details:
Starting bid
Total Value: $24
Elevate your plant collection with this pack of three (3) burnt orange color, Spang Luna Sphere Pots. These German-made terracotta containers feature a modern, spherical silhouette that blends classic material with contemporary design.
Key Details:
Starting bid
Total Value: $24
Elevate your plant collection with this pack of three (3) burnt orange color, Spang Luna Sphere Pots. These German-made terracotta containers feature a modern, spherical silhouette that blends classic material with contemporary design.
Key Details:
Starting bid
Total Value: $24
Add a modern, textured touch to your indoor garden with this pack of three (3) Pillar Lava Grey pots by Spang. These premium German-made planters are a true highlight of contemporary indoor design.
Key Features:
Starting bid
Total Value: $24
Add a modern, textured touch to your indoor garden with this pack of three (3) Pillar Lava Grey pots by Spang. These premium German-made planters are a true highlight of contemporary indoor design.
Key Features:
Starting bid
Total Value: $16
Add a modern, textured touch to your indoor garden with this pack of two Pillar Lava Grey pots by Spang. These premium German-made planters are a true highlight of contemporary indoor design.
Key Features:
Starting bid
Total Value: $160
Experience the best of Moab with this premier bundle from Cactus Jacks Moab. This package is perfect for the adventurer who wants to look the part and enjoy a great meal on the house!
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Total Value: $160
Experience the best of Moab with this premier bundle from Cactus Jacks Moab. This package is perfect for the adventurer who wants to look the part and enjoy a great meal on the house!
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Total Value: $160
Experience the best of Moab with this premier bundle from Cactus Jacks Moab. This package is perfect for the adventurer who wants to look the part and enjoy a great meal on the house!
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Total Value: $100
Whether you're a dog lover, a cat enthusiast, or both, this premium gift basket from Moab Barkery is packed with high-quality, biologically appropriate goodies for your furry family members.
For the Pups:
For the Felines:
For the Pet Parent:
Everything your pets need to feel like they just had a spa day in the desert!
Starting bid
Value: $17.95
Bring the rugged spirit of the desert to your morning routine with a fresh 1lb bag of Dark Roast Honduras beans from Moab Coffee Roasters. Roasted right in the heart of Moab, these beans are perfect for the coffee lover who craves a bold, deep, and satisfying cup.
Starting bid
Value: $17.95
Bring the rugged spirit of the desert to your morning routine with a fresh 1lb bag of Organic Papua New Guinea Full City Coffee Beans from Moab Coffee Roasters. Roasted right in the heart of Moab, these beans are perfect for the coffee lover who craves a bold, deep, and satisfying cup.
Starting bid
Value: $36
Escape the Moab crowds for a relaxing morning on the links at the Green River State Park Golf Course. Often described as a "hidden gem" or a desert oasis, this course offers a lush, green contrast to the surrounding red rock country.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Value: $36
Escape the Moab crowds for a relaxing morning on the links at the Green River State Park Golf Course. Often described as a "hidden gem" or a desert oasis, this course offers a lush, green contrast to the surrounding red rock country.
What’s Included:
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