Hosted by

Athenian eAcademy Moab

About this event

2026 MCS Spring Fling: Silent Auction Collection (Part 2)

Pick-up location

358 E 300 S, Moab, UT 84532, USA

Le Chic Stardust Gold Hair Mask item
Le Chic Stardust Gold Hair Mask item
Le Chic Stardust Gold Hair Mask
$70

Starting bid

Value: $150

Luxurious and invigorating Stardust Gold Hair Mask will revive your mane while adding moisture, softening and adding volume. With lavish ingredients like Argan Oil, Aloe and Rose Geranium this opulent mask will soothe irritated scalps, fight free radicals, help increase blood circulation and help clear cogged hair follicles to help encourage faster hair growth. This lightweight formula has been masterfully mixed to support all hair type. Encase your strands in luxurious gold!  

Never Enough Stitches: Llamas Felting Kit & $10 Gift Card item
Never Enough Stitches: Llamas Felting Kit & $10 Gift Card item
Never Enough Stitches: Llamas Felting Kit & $10 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Total Value: $40

Support a local favorite with this charming craft bundle from Never Enough Stitches! This package combines a premium felt craft kit with a gift card to inspire your next creative project.

What’s Included:

  • Corinne Lapierre Llamas Felt Craft Kit: Create a trio of beautifully detailed, colorful llamas. This all-in-one kit includes high-quality wool-mix felt, DMC embroidery threads, a needle, toy filling, and easy-to-follow templates.
  • $10 Gift Card: A $10 gift certificate to Never Enough Stitches, perfect for exploring their wonderful selection of fabrics, yarns, and notions.
  • Skill Level: Beginner-friendly—ideal for a relaxing weekend activity or a thoughtful gift for a crafty friend.
Spang Luna Sphere Pots - Set of 3 (Granite) item
Spang Luna Sphere Pots - Set of 3 (Granite) item
Spang Luna Sphere Pots - Set of 3 (Granite)
$12

Starting bid

Total Value: $24

Elevate your plant collection with this pack of three (3) Spang Luna Sphere Pots. These German-made terracotta containers feature a modern, spherical silhouette that blends classic material with contemporary design.

Key Details:

  • Triple the Style: This winning bid includes three individual pots, perfect for creating a cohesive look on a windowsill or shelf.
  • Premium Material: Crafted by Spang, these pots feature a granite-impregnated finish that is both stylish and durable.
  • Perfect Size: These 5 in 7L pots are perfectly sized to fit standard plastic inserts, making potting and watering a breeze.
  • Modern Aesthetic: The "Luna" design offers a soft, rounded shape that stands out from traditional tapered flower pots.
Spang Luna Sphere Pots - Set of 3 (Granite) item
Spang Luna Sphere Pots - Set of 3 (Granite) item
Spang Luna Sphere Pots - Set of 3 (Granite)
$12

Starting bid

Total Value: $24

Elevate your plant collection with this pack of three (3) Spang Luna Sphere Pots. These German-made terracotta containers feature a modern, spherical silhouette that blends classic material with contemporary design.

Key Details:

  • Triple the Style: This winning bid includes three individual pots, perfect for creating a cohesive look on a windowsill or shelf.
  • Premium Material: Crafted by Spang, these pots feature a granite-impregnated finish that is both stylish and durable.
  • Perfect Size: These 5 in 7L pots are perfectly sized to fit standard plastic inserts, making potting and watering a breeze.
  • Modern Aesthetic: The "Luna" design offers a soft, rounded shape that stands out from traditional tapered flower pots.
Spang Luna Sphere Pots - Set of 3 (Burnt Orange) item
Spang Luna Sphere Pots - Set of 3 (Burnt Orange) item
Spang Luna Sphere Pots - Set of 3 (Burnt Orange)
$12

Starting bid

Total Value: $24

Elevate your plant collection with this pack of three (3) burnt orange color, Spang Luna Sphere Pots. These German-made terracotta containers feature a modern, spherical silhouette that blends classic material with contemporary design.

Key Details:

  • Triple the Style: This winning bid includes three individual pots, perfect for creating a cohesive look on a windowsill or shelf.
  • Premium Material: Crafted by Spang, these pots feature a granite-impregnated finish that is both stylish and durable.
  • Perfect Size: These 5 in 7L pots are perfectly sized to fit standard plastic inserts, making potting and watering a breeze.
  • Modern Aesthetic: The "Luna" design offers a soft, rounded shape that stands out from traditional tapered flower pots.
Spang Luna Sphere Pots - Set of 3 (Burnt Orange) item
Spang Luna Sphere Pots - Set of 3 (Burnt Orange) item
Spang Luna Sphere Pots - Set of 3 (Burnt Orange)
$12

Starting bid

Total Value: $24

Elevate your plant collection with this pack of three (3) burnt orange color, Spang Luna Sphere Pots. These German-made terracotta containers feature a modern, spherical silhouette that blends classic material with contemporary design.

Key Details:

  • Triple the Style: This winning bid includes three individual pots, perfect for creating a cohesive look on a windowsill or shelf.
  • Premium Material: Crafted by Spang, these pots feature a granite-impregnated finish that is both stylish and durable.
  • Perfect Size: These 5 in 7L pots are perfectly sized to fit standard plastic inserts, making potting and watering a breeze.
  • Modern Aesthetic: The "Luna" design offers a soft, rounded shape that stands out from traditional tapered flower pots.
Spang Pillar Lava Grey Pots - Set of 3 item
Spang Pillar Lava Grey Pots - Set of 3 item
Spang Pillar Lava Grey Pots - Set of 3
$12

Starting bid

Total Value: $24

Add a modern, textured touch to your indoor garden with this pack of three (3) Pillar Lava Grey pots by Spang. These premium German-made planters are a true highlight of contemporary indoor design.

Key Features:

  • Unique Texture: Features a striking, irregular lava imprint that makes the translucent grey finish stand out beautifully.
  • Functional Design: These 5 in 7L pots are perfectly sized to fit standard plastic inserts, making potting and watering a breeze.
  • Set of 3: This bundle includes three matching pots, ideal for creating a stylish trio on a shelf, desk, or windowsill.
  • Durable Craftsmanship: High-quality ceramic build designed for long-lasting indoor use.
Spang Pillar Lava Grey Pots - Set of 3 item
Spang Pillar Lava Grey Pots - Set of 3 item
Spang Pillar Lava Grey Pots - Set of 3
$12

Starting bid

Total Value: $24

Add a modern, textured touch to your indoor garden with this pack of three (3) Pillar Lava Grey pots by Spang. These premium German-made planters are a true highlight of contemporary indoor design.

Key Features:

  • Unique Texture: Features a striking, irregular lava imprint that makes the translucent grey finish stand out beautifully.
  • Functional Design: These 4.6 in D, 7L pots are perfectly sized to fit standard plastic inserts, making potting and watering a breeze.
  • Set of 3: This bundle includes three matching pots, ideal for creating a stylish trio on a shelf, desk, or windowsill.
  • Durable Craftsmanship: High-quality ceramic build designed for long-lasting indoor use.
Spang Pillar Lava Grey Pots - Set of 2 item
Spang Pillar Lava Grey Pots - Set of 2 item
Spang Pillar Lava Grey Pots - Set of 2
$8

Starting bid

Total Value: $16

Add a modern, textured touch to your indoor garden with this pack of two Pillar Lava Grey pots by Spang. These premium German-made planters are a true highlight of contemporary indoor design.

Key Features:

  • Unique Texture: Features a striking, irregular lava imprint that makes the translucent grey finish stand out beautifully.
  • Functional Design: These 4.6 in D, 7L pots are perfectly sized to fit standard plastic inserts, making potting and watering a breeze.
  • Set of 2: This bundle includes two matching pots, ideal for creating a stylish trio on a shelf, desk, or windowsill.
  • Durable Craftsmanship: High-quality ceramic build designed for long-lasting indoor use.
Cactus Jacks Moab: Signature Apparel & $100 Gift Card Bundle item
Cactus Jacks Moab: Signature Apparel & $100 Gift Card Bundle
$80

Starting bid

Total Value: $160

Experience the best of Moab with this premier bundle from Cactus Jacks Moab. This package is perfect for the adventurer who wants to look the part and enjoy a great meal on the house!

What’s Included:

  • $100 Gift Card: Enjoy a century’s worth of tacos, burgers, or drinks at Cactus Jacks!
  • Cactus Jacks Graphic Tee: A high-quality t-shirt featuring their iconic Moab design.
    • Size: XL
  • Signature Hat: A stylish trucker-style hat with the embroidered Cactus Jacks logo.
  • Souvenir Glassware: Branded Cactus Jacks pint glass to take the Moab spirit home.
Cactus Jacks Moab: Signature Apparel & $100 Gift Card Bundle item
Cactus Jacks Moab: Signature Apparel & $100 Gift Card Bundle
$80

Starting bid

Total Value: $160

Experience the best of Moab with this premier bundle from Cactus Jacks Moab. This package is perfect for the adventurer who wants to look the part and enjoy a great meal on the house!

What’s Included:

  • $100 Gift Card: Enjoy a century’s worth of tacos, burgers, or drinks at Cactus Jacks!
  • Cactus Jacks Graphic Tee: A high-quality t-shirt featuring their iconic Moab design.
    • Size: L
  • Signature Hat: A stylish trucker-style hat with the embroidered Cactus Jacks logo.
  • Souvenir Glassware: Branded Cactus Jacks pint glass to take the Moab spirit home.
Cactus Jacks Moab: Signature Apparel & $100 Gift Card Bundle item
Cactus Jacks Moab: Signature Apparel & $100 Gift Card Bundle
$80

Starting bid

Total Value: $160

Experience the best of Moab with this premier bundle from Cactus Jacks Moab. This package is perfect for the adventurer who wants to look the part and enjoy a great meal on the house!

What’s Included:

  • $100 Gift Card: Enjoy a century’s worth of tacos, burgers, or drinks at Cactus Jacks!
  • Cactus Jacks Graphic Tee: A high-quality t-shirt featuring their iconic Moab design.
    • Size: L
  • Signature Hat: A stylish trucker-style hat with the embroidered Cactus Jacks logo.
  • Souvenir Glassware: Branded Cactus Jacks pint glass to take the Moab spirit home.
"The Ultimate Pet Pampering Basket" from Moab Barkery item
"The Ultimate Pet Pampering Basket" from Moab Barkery
$40

Starting bid

Total Value: $100

Whether you're a dog lover, a cat enthusiast, or both, this premium gift basket from Moab Barkery is packed with high-quality, biologically appropriate goodies for your furry family members.


For the Pups:

  • Bark Appeal Small Harness: A high-quality, comfortable step-in harness designed for secure and easy walks.
  • Lion Tuffy Mighty Dog Toy: Built tough with multiple layers of material for long-lasting, interactive play.
  • The Honest Kitchen Pumpkin Pour Over: A 100% human-grade meal topper great for digestion and picky eaters.
  • Skoki Ranch Dog Food & Dental Treats: Nutritious extras to keep their coat shiny and teeth clean.
  • Stylish Dog Bandana: The perfect accessory for a scenic Moab stroll.

For the Felines:

  • Weruva Variety Pack (12 cans): A delicious assortment of high-protein, grain-free wet food.
  • Cat Sushi & Weruva Cat Treats: Irresistible treats that even the pickiest cats will crave.
  • Felted Cat Toys: Natural, eco-friendly toys to keep your cat engaged and active.

For the Pet Parent:

  • Pet House Candle (Lavender Green Tea): A 100% natural soy wax candle specially formulated with an odor neutralizer to keep your home smelling fresh and calming.

Everything your pets need to feel like they just had a spa day in the desert!

Moab Coffee Roasters: 1lb Bag OrganicHonduras Coffee Beans item
Moab Coffee Roasters: 1lb Bag OrganicHonduras Coffee Beans
$8

Starting bid

Value: $17.95

Bring the rugged spirit of the desert to your morning routine with a fresh 1lb bag of Dark Roast Honduras beans from Moab Coffee Roasters. Roasted right in the heart of Moab, these beans are perfect for the coffee lover who craves a bold, deep, and satisfying cup.

Moab Coffee Roasters: 1lb Bag Organic P.N.G Coffee Beans item
Moab Coffee Roasters: 1lb Bag Organic P.N.G Coffee Beans
$8

Starting bid

Value: $17.95

Bring the rugged spirit of the desert to your morning routine with a fresh 1lb bag of Organic Papua New Guinea Full City Coffee Beans from Moab Coffee Roasters. Roasted right in the heart of Moab, these beans are perfect for the coffee lover who craves a bold, deep, and satisfying cup.

9-Hole Round of Golf for One (Cart Included) item
9-Hole Round of Golf for One (Cart Included)
$15

Starting bid

Value: $36

Escape the Moab crowds for a relaxing morning on the links at the Green River State Park Golf Course. Often described as a "hidden gem" or a desert oasis, this course offers a lush, green contrast to the surrounding red rock country.

What’s Included:

  • One 9-hole round of traditional golf.
  • Motorized golf cart rental included for a comfortable, breezy round.
9-Hole Round of Golf for One (Cart Included) item
9-Hole Round of Golf for One (Cart Included)
$15

Starting bid

Value: $36

Escape the Moab crowds for a relaxing morning on the links at the Green River State Park Golf Course. Often described as a "hidden gem" or a desert oasis, this course offers a lush, green contrast to the surrounding red rock country.

What’s Included:

  • One 9-hole round of traditional golf.
  • Motorized golf cart rental included for a comfortable, breezy round.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!