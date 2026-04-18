2026 MCS Spring Fling: Silent Auction Collection (Part 2)

Total Value: $100

Whether you're a dog lover, a cat enthusiast, or both, this premium gift basket from Moab Barkery is packed with high-quality, biologically appropriate goodies for your furry family members.





For the Pups:

Bark Appeal Small Harness: A high-quality, comfortable step-in harness designed for secure and easy walks.

Lion Tuffy Mighty Dog Toy: Built tough with multiple layers of material for long-lasting, interactive play.

The Honest Kitchen Pumpkin Pour Over: A 100% human-grade meal topper great for digestion and picky eaters.

Skoki Ranch Dog Food & Dental Treats: Nutritious extras to keep their coat shiny and teeth clean.

Stylish Dog Bandana: The perfect accessory for a scenic Moab stroll.

For the Felines:

Weruva Variety Pack (12 cans): A delicious assortment of high-protein, grain-free wet food.

Cat Sushi & Weruva Cat Treats: Irresistible treats that even the pickiest cats will crave.

Felted Cat Toys: Natural, eco-friendly toys to keep your cat engaged and active.

For the Pet Parent:

Pet House Candle (Lavender Green Tea): A 100% natural soy wax candle specially formulated with an odor neutralizer to keep your home smelling fresh and calming.

Everything your pets need to feel like they just had a spa day in the desert!