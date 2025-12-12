MARYLAND CHAPTER AMERICAN SOCIETY OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS

Hosted by

About this event

2026 MD-ASLA Regional Conference Sponsors

Lead Sponsor
$2,000

3 minutes welcome or introduction speech with recognition as lead sponsor

Priority Seating and table

(1) Display Table

(2) Conference Registrations Included

Attendance List Contact Information*

Recognition As lead Sponsor on Website, Program, Signage & Other Marketing Material


*Attendees reserve the right to opt out of marketing and email lists

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,000

(1) Display Table

(2) Conference Registrations Included

Recognition As lead Sponsor on Website, Program, Signage & Other Marketing Material

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

(1) Display Table

(2) Conference Registrations Included

Recognition As lead Sponsor on Website, Program, Signage & Other Marketing Material

Refreshment Sponsor
$1,000

(1) Display Table

(1) Conference Registrations Included

Recognition As lead Sponsor on Website, Program, Signage & Other Marketing Material

Happy Hour Sponsor
$1,000

(1) Display Table

(1) Conference Registrations Included

Recognition As lead Sponsor on Website, Program, Signage & Other Marketing Material

Display Table
$700

(1) Display Table

(2) Conference Registrations Included

Attendance List Contact Information*

Recognition As lead Sponsor on Website, Program, Signage & Other Marketing Material


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!