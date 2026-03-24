2026 MDW Package Purchase

About this event
The Maxwell Center and CEWA Property
Come and fellowship before our Annual Business Meeting from 5:00pm - 6:00 pm on Thursday (May 21, 2026).
VIP tickets, priced at $640.00 for a table of eight, include preferred seating, a separate VIP entrance, and priority dinner service on Friday (May 22, 2026).
Individual VIP tickets are available for $80.00 each for Banquet on Friday (May 22, 2026).
Reserved tables for general seating are available for a one-time payment of $560.00 for a table of eight on Friday (May 22, 2026).
General individual tickets are $70.00 for Banquet on Friday (May 22, 2026).
Registration Fee (per tent) for a tent size 10x10 or smaller at the Homecoming Cookout on Saturday Afternoon (May 23, 2026).
Registration Fee (per tent) for a tent size 10x12 to 10x20 at the Homecoming Cookout on Saturday Afternoon (May 23, 2026).
Registration Fee (per tent) for a tent size 10x30 or larger at the Homecoming Cookout on Saturday Afternoon (May 23, 2026).
Enjoy the Vegas-Style setting as you dance the night away on Saturday (May 23, 2026).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!