Central/Eastern Wayne Alumni & Friends Inc

Hosted by

Central/Eastern Wayne Alumni & Friends Inc

About this event

2026 MDW Package Purchase

United Way Building

The Maxwell Center and CEWA Property

Pre-Business Meeting light meal
$15

Come and fellowship before our Annual Business Meeting from 5:00pm - 6:00 pm on Thursday (May 21, 2026).

Hall of Fame Banquet 2026 - (VIP Table of 8)
$640

VIP tickets, priced at $640.00 for a table of eight, include preferred seating, a separate VIP entrance, and priority dinner service on Friday (May 22, 2026).

Hall of Fame Banquet 2026 - (VIP 1 Admission)
$80

Individual VIP tickets are available for $80.00 each for Banquet on Friday (May 22, 2026).

Hall of Fame Banquet 2026 - (Reserved Table of 8)
$560

Reserved tables for general seating are available for a one-time payment of $560.00 for a table of eight on Friday (May 22, 2026).

Hall of Fame Banquet 2026 - (General Admission)
$70

General individual tickets are $70.00 for Banquet on Friday (May 22, 2026).

Tent Registration Fee - 10x10 or smaller
$25

Registration Fee (per tent) for a tent size 10x10 or smaller at the Homecoming Cookout on Saturday Afternoon (May 23, 2026).

Tent Registration Fee - Tent Size 10x12 to 10x20
$30

Registration Fee (per tent) for a tent size 10x12 to 10x20 at the Homecoming Cookout on Saturday Afternoon (May 23, 2026).

Tent Registration Fee - Tent Size 10x30 or larger
$40

Registration Fee (per tent) for a tent size 10x30 or larger at the Homecoming Cookout on Saturday Afternoon (May 23, 2026).

Scholarship Dance - General Admission
$50

Enjoy the Vegas-Style setting as you dance the night away on Saturday (May 23, 2026).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!