Hosted by

Naperville District 203 General Home & School Association

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Meadow Glens Elementary Winter Wonderland Adult Social Live Auction

Team Kindergarten - Mrs. Fuglsang #1 item
Team Kindergarten - Mrs. Fuglsang #1
$25

Starting bid

Pizza and a Movie Night


6 lucky winners (2 per class) can invite a friend to join them at MG for a movie, friendship, and fun!  Wear your jammies, bring a comfy blanket, and snuggle up for a fun Friday Night. 


Friday 3/20 5-7


Team Kindergarten - Mrs. Fuglsang #2 item
Team Kindergarten - Mrs. Fuglsang #2
$25

Starting bid

Pizza and a Movie Night


6 lucky winners (2 per class) can invite a friend to join them at MG for a movie, friendship, and fun!  Wear your jammies, bring a comfy blanket, and snuggle up for a fun Friday Night. 


Friday 3/20 5-7


Team Kindergarten - Mr. McCree #1 item
Team Kindergarten - Mr. McCree #1
$25

Starting bid

Pizza and a Movie Night


6 lucky winners (2 per class) can invite a friend to join them at MG for a movie, friendship, and fun!  Wear your jammies, bring a comfy blanket, and snuggle up for a fun Friday Night. 


Friday 3/20 5-7

Team Kindergarten - Mr. McCree #2 item
Team Kindergarten - Mr. McCree #2
$25

Starting bid

Pizza and a Movie Night


6 lucky winners (2 per class) can invite a friend to join them at MG for a movie, friendship, and fun!  Wear your jammies, bring a comfy blanket, and snuggle up for a fun Friday Night. 


Friday 3/20 5-7

Team Kindergarten - Mrs. Morgan #1 item
Team Kindergarten - Mrs. Morgan #1
$25

Starting bid

Pizza and a Movie Night


6 lucky winners (2 per class) can invite a friend to join them at MG for a movie, friendship, and fun!  Wear your jammies, bring a comfy blanket, and snuggle up for a fun Friday Night. 


Friday 3/20 5-7

Team Kindergarten - Mrs. Morgan #2 item
Team Kindergarten - Mrs. Morgan #2
$25

Starting bid

Pizza and a Movie Night


6 lucky winners (2 per class) can invite a friend to join them at MG for a movie, friendship, and fun!  Wear your jammies, bring a comfy blanket, and snuggle up for a fun Friday Night. 


Friday 3/20 5-7

First grade team - Jen Alagaratnam item
First grade team - Jen Alagaratnam
$25

Starting bid

Pizza Party a during lunch


1 winner per class, each can bring a first grade friend to have lunch with their first grade teachers. We will also be playing some games. Party will be Friday, March 27, 2026 during first grade lunch/recess time.

First grade team - Theresa Berdiel-Johnson item
First grade team - Theresa Berdiel-Johnson
$25

Starting bid

Pizza Party a during lunch


1 winner per class, each can bring a first grade friend to have lunch with their first grade teachers. We will also be playing some games. Party will be Friday, March 27, 2026 during first grade lunch/recess time.


2nd Grade Team: Liz Golden item
2nd Grade Team: Liz Golden
$25

Starting bid

Student Teacher for the Day

One winner (current 2nd grade student) will student-teach for the day! One winner for Golden, one winner for March, and one winner for Dusek. The experience would be on Friday, March 27 (day before spring break). The winner will lead the class through lessons, games, help grade some papers, take attendance and make sure our class has a fun day of learning!

2nd Grade Team: Bridget Dusek item
2nd Grade Team: Bridget Dusek
$25

Starting bid

Student Teacher for the Day

One winner (current 2nd grade student) will student-teach for the day! One winner for Golden, one winner for March, and one winner for Dusek. The experience would be on Friday, March 27 (day before spring break). The winner will lead the class through lessons, games, help grade some papers, take attendance and make sure our class has a fun day of learning!

2nd Grade Team: Shannon March item
2nd Grade Team: Shannon March
$25

Starting bid

Student Teacher for the Day

One winner (current 2nd grade student) will student-teach for the day! One winner for Golden, one winner for March, and one winner for Dusek. The experience would be on Friday, March 27 (day before spring break). The winner will lead the class through lessons, games, help grade some papers, take attendance and make sure our class has a fun day of learning!

3rd Grade team - Stephanie Vitale item
3rd Grade team - Stephanie Vitale
$25

Starting bid

“Living It Up in the Lounge”

An hour after school  in the lounge  to make ice cream sundaes and play some fun games with the Third grade teachers.

Date will be Thursday, February 26th from 2:30 - 3:30pm.


We will have a winner from each 3rd grade classroom that can select one student from any third grade class to attend with them.


3rd Grade Team - Allison White item
3rd Grade Team - Allison White
$25

Starting bid

“Living It Up in the Lounge”

An hour after school  in the lounge  to make ice cream sundaes and play some fun games with the Third grade teachers.

Date will be Thursday, February 26th from 2:30 - 3:30pm.


We will have a winner from each 3rd grade classroom that can select one student from any third grade class to attend with them.


3rd Grade Team - Erin Yee item
3rd Grade Team - Erin Yee
$25

Starting bid

“Living It Up in the Lounge”

An hour after school  in the lounge  to make ice cream sundaes and play some fun games with the Third grade teachers.

Date will be Thursday, February 26th from 2:30 - 3:30pm.


We will have a winner from each 3rd grade classroom that can select one student from any third grade class to attend with them.


4th Grade team - Meghan Mason item
4th Grade team - Meghan Mason
$25

Starting bid

Party with the 4th Grade Teachers!

One winner for each 4th grade teacher will have pizza, play games, and decorate cookies after school! Each winner can bring a friend. The experience will be on Friday, April 17th from 2:30-3:45 p.m.

4th Grade team - Alexis Venegas item
4th Grade team - Alexis Venegas
$25

Starting bid

Party with the 4th Grade Teachers!

One winner for each 4th grade teacher will have pizza, play games, and decorate cookies after school! Each winner can bring a friend. The experience will be on Friday, April 17th from 2:30-3:45 p.m.

4th Grade team - Lauren Wenkel item
4th Grade team - Lauren Wenkel
$25

Starting bid

Party with the 4th Grade Teachers!

One winner for each 4th grade teacher will have pizza, play games, and decorate cookies after school! Each winner can bring a friend. The experience will be on Friday, April 17th from 2:30-3:45 p.m.

4th Grade team - Deb Mitchler item
4th Grade team - Deb Mitchler
$25

Starting bid

Party with the 4th Grade Teachers!

One winner for each 4th grade teacher will have pizza, play games, and decorate cookies after school! Each winner can bring a friend. The experience will be on Friday, April 17th from 2:30-3:45 p.m.

Fifth Grade: Pam, Cari, Jaime and Leslie item
Fifth Grade: Pam, Cari, Jaime and Leslie
$25

Starting bid

 “A Night at Meadow Glens”  pizza, movie, popcorn and treats while you watch a A Night At The Museum 

Fifth Grade: Pam, Cari, Jaime and Leslie item
Fifth Grade: Pam, Cari, Jaime and Leslie
$25

Starting bid

 “A Night at Meadow Glens”  pizza, movie, popcorn and treats while you watch a A Night At The Museum 

Fifth Grade: Pam T., Cari C. , Jaime N., & Leslie D. item
Fifth Grade: Pam T., Cari C. , Jaime N., & Leslie D.
$25

Starting bid

 “A Night at Meadow Glens”  pizza, movie, popcorn and treats while you watch a A Night At The Museum 


One winner

Bring 3 of their friends

Team-5th Grade PI+- Mr. Horner, Ms. Khan, Mrs. Todd item
Team-5th Grade PI+- Mr. Horner, Ms. Khan, Mrs. Todd
$25

Starting bid

Pizza, Games & Fifth-Grade Fun!

Who says school lunch can’t be epic? The winning student gets to enjoy a special pizza lunch during the school day with the PIP fifth-grade teachers. Your child can bring three friends along for the fun! Expect great pizza, lots of laughs, and fun games with your teachers. It’s a lunch break you’ll be talking about long after the last slice is gone. Bid big and make your kid’s school day extra awesome! Date flexible.


Julianne Trimble PI+ item
Julianne Trimble PI+
$25

Starting bid

Popcorn & Pajama Movie Party – Cozy up in your pajamas after school for popcorn and a favorite movie with Mrs. Dexl & Mrs. Trimble.! One student from each class can win and bring a friend of their choice for a fun-filled movie afternoon.


Thursday March 19th, 2:45 - 4:30


Melissa Dexl PI+ item
Melissa Dexl PI+
$25

Starting bid

Popcorn & Pajama Movie Party – Cozy up in your pajamas after school for popcorn and a favorite movie with Mrs. Dexl & Mrs. Trimble.! One student from each class can win and bring a friend of their choice for a fun-filled movie afternoon.


Thursday March 19th, 2:45 - 4:30


Principal for the day item
Principal for the day
$25

Starting bid

Principal for the Day!

This is winner #1 of 2.

Principal for the day item
Principal for the day
$25

Starting bid

Principal for the Day!

This is winner #2 of 2.

Assistant Principal for a Day! item
Assistant Principal for a Day!
$25

Starting bid

Assistant Principal for a Day!

Winner #1 of 2.

Assistant Principal for a Day! item
Assistant Principal for a Day!
$25

Starting bid

Assistant Principal for a Day!

Winner #2 of 2.

LC: Sarah Hoffman & Kristie Carr item
LC: Sarah Hoffman & Kristie Carr
$25

Starting bid

Librarian for the Day

One winner will work with Mrs. Hoffman and Mrs. Carr throughout the day to learn how to check in and shelve books. The winner will also receive a Librarian for the day certificate, name badge lanyard, and 1 book to keep. A special Librarian for the Day picture will be taken that will be displayed on the school monitors.


Morgan Tomasiewicz, Lauren Krok, Nicole Stevens #1 item
Morgan Tomasiewicz, Lauren Krok, Nicole Stevens #1 item
Morgan Tomasiewicz, Lauren Krok, Nicole Stevens #1 item
Morgan Tomasiewicz, Lauren Krok, Nicole Stevens #1
$25

Starting bid

Fries with Friends-

Join Mrs. Tomasiewicz, Mrs. Krok, and Mrs. Stevens for a special McDonald’s lunch with a buddy during students’ lunch period. 


We will have two winners who can each select a buddy.


Morgan Tomasiewicz, Lauren Krok, Nicole Stevens #2 item
Morgan Tomasiewicz, Lauren Krok, Nicole Stevens #2 item
Morgan Tomasiewicz, Lauren Krok, Nicole Stevens #2 item
Morgan Tomasiewicz, Lauren Krok, Nicole Stevens #2
$25

Starting bid

Fries with Friends-

Join Mrs. Tomasiewicz, Mrs. Krok, and Mrs. Stevens for a special McDonald’s lunch with a buddy during students’ lunch period. 


We will have two winners who can each select a buddy.


Matt Breslow item
Matt Breslow item
Matt Breslow
$25

Starting bid

Grilled Cheese Cooking Class - Winner gets to pick 3 friends to attend a cooking class after school (date tbd)  in the Art Room (thanks Mrs Shaner!). Students will get to make,  then eat their sandwiches. I'll supply all food and the grill.

Rosa McCormick, Andrew McCree item
Rosa McCormick, Andrew McCree item
Rosa McCormick, Andrew McCree
$25

Starting bid

Spanish language scrapbooking: The winner gets to pick 2 friends to attend a Spanish language class (after school, date TBD) in the Reading Room. Students will learn  to say, read, and write simple  Spanish sentences to describe themselves or their families. They will create a scrapbook with the sentences they learned and photographs they will bring from home.

Merabet McCree Murillo Alagaratnam Dexl Breslow Sanchez #1 item
Merabet McCree Murillo Alagaratnam Dexl Breslow Sanchez #1 item
Merabet McCree Murillo Alagaratnam Dexl Breslow Sanchez #1 item
Merabet McCree Murillo Alagaratnam Dexl Breslow Sanchez #1
$25

Starting bid

Students vs Staff Basketball Game - 

March 26th


3 Winners each winner brings 2 Meadow Glens friends


Youcef Merabet, Andrew McCree, Carly Murillo, Jennifer Alagaratnam, Melissa Dexl, Matthew Breslow, Alejandro Sanchez

Merabet McCree Murillo Alagaratnam Dexl Breslow Sanchez #2 item
Merabet McCree Murillo Alagaratnam Dexl Breslow Sanchez #2 item
Merabet McCree Murillo Alagaratnam Dexl Breslow Sanchez #2 item
Merabet McCree Murillo Alagaratnam Dexl Breslow Sanchez #2
$25

Starting bid

Students vs Staff Basketball Game - 

March 26th


3 Winners each winner brings 2 Meadow Glens friends


Youcef Merabet, Andrew McCree, Carly Murillo, Jennifer Alagaratnam, Melissa Dexl, Matthew Breslow, Alejandro Sanchez

Merabet McCree Murillo Alagaratnam Dexl Breslow Sanchez #3 item
Merabet McCree Murillo Alagaratnam Dexl Breslow Sanchez #3 item
Merabet McCree Murillo Alagaratnam Dexl Breslow Sanchez #3 item
Merabet McCree Murillo Alagaratnam Dexl Breslow Sanchez #3
$25

Starting bid

Students vs Staff Basketball Game - 

March 26th


3 Winners each winner brings 2 Meadow Glens friends


Youcef Merabet, Andrew McCree, Carly Murillo, Jennifer Alagaratnam, Melissa Dexl, Matthew Breslow, Alejandro Sanchez

Jacob Eckberg, Amber Shaner and Alexa Villaron item
Jacob Eckberg, Amber Shaner and Alexa Villaron
$25

Starting bid

Silly String Fight

Pick two friends to go against Mr. Eckberg, Ms. Shaner, and Mrs. Villaron in a 3v3 silly string fight.


5th Grade Show Details coming 4 front row seats
$25

Starting bid

5th Grade

Show

Details coming

 

4 front row seats

Commotion In the Ocean 2nd grade concert 4 front row seats
$25

Starting bid

Commotion

In the

Ocean

2nd grade

concert

            4 front row seats   

Wednesday 2/25 1:30 p.m.

Band Concert 2/26/26 4th & 5th Grade 6:00 p.m.-6:45 p.m. 4
$25

Starting bid

Band

Concert

2/26/26

4th & 5th

Grade

6:00 p.m.-6:45 p.m.

 

4 front row seats

Band Concert 4/29/26 5th grade Only 7:30 p.m.-8:15 p.m. 4 f
$25

Starting bid

Band

Concert

4/29/26

5th grade

Only

7:30 p.m.-8:15 p.m.

 

4 front row seats

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!