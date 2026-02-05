2026 Meadow Glens Elementary Winter Wonderland Adult Social Live Auction

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Starting bid
Pizza and a Movie Night
6 lucky winners (2 per class) can invite a friend to join them at MG for a movie, friendship, and fun! Wear your jammies, bring a comfy blanket, and snuggle up for a fun Friday Night.
Friday 3/20 5-7
Starting bid
Pizza and a Movie Night
6 lucky winners (2 per class) can invite a friend to join them at MG for a movie, friendship, and fun! Wear your jammies, bring a comfy blanket, and snuggle up for a fun Friday Night.
Friday 3/20 5-7
Starting bid
Pizza and a Movie Night
6 lucky winners (2 per class) can invite a friend to join them at MG for a movie, friendship, and fun! Wear your jammies, bring a comfy blanket, and snuggle up for a fun Friday Night.
Friday 3/20 5-7
Starting bid
Pizza and a Movie Night
6 lucky winners (2 per class) can invite a friend to join them at MG for a movie, friendship, and fun! Wear your jammies, bring a comfy blanket, and snuggle up for a fun Friday Night.
Friday 3/20 5-7
Starting bid
Pizza and a Movie Night
6 lucky winners (2 per class) can invite a friend to join them at MG for a movie, friendship, and fun! Wear your jammies, bring a comfy blanket, and snuggle up for a fun Friday Night.
Friday 3/20 5-7
Starting bid
Pizza and a Movie Night
6 lucky winners (2 per class) can invite a friend to join them at MG for a movie, friendship, and fun! Wear your jammies, bring a comfy blanket, and snuggle up for a fun Friday Night.
Friday 3/20 5-7
Starting bid
Pizza Party a during lunch
1 winner per class, each can bring a first grade friend to have lunch with their first grade teachers. We will also be playing some games. Party will be Friday, March 27, 2026 during first grade lunch/recess time.
Starting bid
Pizza Party a during lunch
1 winner per class, each can bring a first grade friend to have lunch with their first grade teachers. We will also be playing some games. Party will be Friday, March 27, 2026 during first grade lunch/recess time.
Starting bid
Student Teacher for the Day
One winner (current 2nd grade student) will student-teach for the day! One winner for Golden, one winner for March, and one winner for Dusek. The experience would be on Friday, March 27 (day before spring break). The winner will lead the class through lessons, games, help grade some papers, take attendance and make sure our class has a fun day of learning!
Starting bid
Student Teacher for the Day
One winner (current 2nd grade student) will student-teach for the day! One winner for Golden, one winner for March, and one winner for Dusek. The experience would be on Friday, March 27 (day before spring break). The winner will lead the class through lessons, games, help grade some papers, take attendance and make sure our class has a fun day of learning!
Starting bid
Student Teacher for the Day
One winner (current 2nd grade student) will student-teach for the day! One winner for Golden, one winner for March, and one winner for Dusek. The experience would be on Friday, March 27 (day before spring break). The winner will lead the class through lessons, games, help grade some papers, take attendance and make sure our class has a fun day of learning!
Starting bid
“Living It Up in the Lounge”
An hour after school in the lounge to make ice cream sundaes and play some fun games with the Third grade teachers.
Date will be Thursday, February 26th from 2:30 - 3:30pm.
We will have a winner from each 3rd grade classroom that can select one student from any third grade class to attend with them.
Starting bid
“Living It Up in the Lounge”
An hour after school in the lounge to make ice cream sundaes and play some fun games with the Third grade teachers.
Date will be Thursday, February 26th from 2:30 - 3:30pm.
We will have a winner from each 3rd grade classroom that can select one student from any third grade class to attend with them.
Starting bid
“Living It Up in the Lounge”
An hour after school in the lounge to make ice cream sundaes and play some fun games with the Third grade teachers.
Date will be Thursday, February 26th from 2:30 - 3:30pm.
We will have a winner from each 3rd grade classroom that can select one student from any third grade class to attend with them.
Starting bid
Party with the 4th Grade Teachers!
One winner for each 4th grade teacher will have pizza, play games, and decorate cookies after school! Each winner can bring a friend. The experience will be on Friday, April 17th from 2:30-3:45 p.m.
Starting bid
Party with the 4th Grade Teachers!
One winner for each 4th grade teacher will have pizza, play games, and decorate cookies after school! Each winner can bring a friend. The experience will be on Friday, April 17th from 2:30-3:45 p.m.
Starting bid
Party with the 4th Grade Teachers!
One winner for each 4th grade teacher will have pizza, play games, and decorate cookies after school! Each winner can bring a friend. The experience will be on Friday, April 17th from 2:30-3:45 p.m.
Starting bid
Party with the 4th Grade Teachers!
One winner for each 4th grade teacher will have pizza, play games, and decorate cookies after school! Each winner can bring a friend. The experience will be on Friday, April 17th from 2:30-3:45 p.m.
Starting bid
“A Night at Meadow Glens” pizza, movie, popcorn and treats while you watch a A Night At The Museum
Starting bid
“A Night at Meadow Glens” pizza, movie, popcorn and treats while you watch a A Night At The Museum
Starting bid
“A Night at Meadow Glens” pizza, movie, popcorn and treats while you watch a A Night At The Museum
One winner
Bring 3 of their friends
Starting bid
Pizza, Games & Fifth-Grade Fun!
Who says school lunch can’t be epic? The winning student gets to enjoy a special pizza lunch during the school day with the PIP fifth-grade teachers. Your child can bring three friends along for the fun! Expect great pizza, lots of laughs, and fun games with your teachers. It’s a lunch break you’ll be talking about long after the last slice is gone. Bid big and make your kid’s school day extra awesome! Date flexible.
Starting bid
Popcorn & Pajama Movie Party – Cozy up in your pajamas after school for popcorn and a favorite movie with Mrs. Dexl & Mrs. Trimble.! One student from each class can win and bring a friend of their choice for a fun-filled movie afternoon.
Thursday March 19th, 2:45 - 4:30
Starting bid
Popcorn & Pajama Movie Party – Cozy up in your pajamas after school for popcorn and a favorite movie with Mrs. Dexl & Mrs. Trimble.! One student from each class can win and bring a friend of their choice for a fun-filled movie afternoon.
Thursday March 19th, 2:45 - 4:30
Starting bid
Principal for the Day!
This is winner #1 of 2.
Starting bid
Principal for the Day!
This is winner #2 of 2.
Starting bid
Assistant Principal for a Day!
Winner #1 of 2.
Starting bid
Assistant Principal for a Day!
Winner #2 of 2.
Starting bid
Librarian for the Day
One winner will work with Mrs. Hoffman and Mrs. Carr throughout the day to learn how to check in and shelve books. The winner will also receive a Librarian for the day certificate, name badge lanyard, and 1 book to keep. A special Librarian for the Day picture will be taken that will be displayed on the school monitors.
Starting bid
Fries with Friends-
Join Mrs. Tomasiewicz, Mrs. Krok, and Mrs. Stevens for a special McDonald’s lunch with a buddy during students’ lunch period.
We will have two winners who can each select a buddy.
Starting bid
Fries with Friends-
Join Mrs. Tomasiewicz, Mrs. Krok, and Mrs. Stevens for a special McDonald’s lunch with a buddy during students’ lunch period.
We will have two winners who can each select a buddy.
Starting bid
Grilled Cheese Cooking Class - Winner gets to pick 3 friends to attend a cooking class after school (date tbd) in the Art Room (thanks Mrs Shaner!). Students will get to make, then eat their sandwiches. I'll supply all food and the grill.
Starting bid
Spanish language scrapbooking: The winner gets to pick 2 friends to attend a Spanish language class (after school, date TBD) in the Reading Room. Students will learn to say, read, and write simple Spanish sentences to describe themselves or their families. They will create a scrapbook with the sentences they learned and photographs they will bring from home.
Starting bid
Students vs Staff Basketball Game -
March 26th
3 Winners each winner brings 2 Meadow Glens friends
Youcef Merabet, Andrew McCree, Carly Murillo, Jennifer Alagaratnam, Melissa Dexl, Matthew Breslow, Alejandro Sanchez
Starting bid
Students vs Staff Basketball Game -
March 26th
3 Winners each winner brings 2 Meadow Glens friends
Youcef Merabet, Andrew McCree, Carly Murillo, Jennifer Alagaratnam, Melissa Dexl, Matthew Breslow, Alejandro Sanchez
Starting bid
Students vs Staff Basketball Game -
March 26th
3 Winners each winner brings 2 Meadow Glens friends
Youcef Merabet, Andrew McCree, Carly Murillo, Jennifer Alagaratnam, Melissa Dexl, Matthew Breslow, Alejandro Sanchez
Starting bid
Silly String Fight
Pick two friends to go against Mr. Eckberg, Ms. Shaner, and Mrs. Villaron in a 3v3 silly string fight.
Starting bid
5th Grade
Show
Details coming
4 front row seats
Starting bid
Commotion
In the
Ocean
2nd grade
concert
4 front row seats
Wednesday 2/25 1:30 p.m.
Starting bid
Band
Concert
2/26/26
4th & 5th
Grade
6:00 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
4 front row seats
Starting bid
Band
Concert
4/29/26
5th grade
Only
7:30 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
4 front row seats
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