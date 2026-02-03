Offered by

Scryforge Collective

About this shop

2026 Meadowmere LARP Event Tickets

Gold Season Pass
$160
Available until Apr 26

This Season Pass Includes tickets for all Side Quests and Camp Events, saving you $30 of the price if you purchased each individually. You also receive 2 free guest passes for Side Quests so that you can encourage others to try out the LARP.

Silver Season Pass
$60
Available until Apr 26

This Season Pass Includes tickets for all Side Quests, saving you $30 of the price if you purchased each individually. You also receive 1 free guest passe for a Side Quest so that you can encourage someone else to try out the LARP.

3/28/26 - Side Quest
$15
Available until Mar 29

This ticket is for one event.

Location: TBD

4/25/26 - Side Quest
$15
Available until Apr 26

This ticket is for one event.

Location: TBD

5/8/26-5/10/26 - Camp Event
$50
Available until May 11

This ticket is for one weekend event.

Location: TBD

6/27/26 - Side Quest
$15
Available until Jun 28

This ticket is for one event.

Location: TBD

7/25/26 - Side Quest
$15
Available until Jul 26

This ticket is for one event.

Location: TBD

8/29/26 - Side Quest
$15
Available until Aug 30

This ticket is for one event.

Location: TBD

9/18/26-9/20/26 - Camp Event
$50
Available until Sep 28

This ticket is for one weekend event.

Location: TBD

9/18/26-9/20/26 - Meal Plan
$50
Available until Sep 28

This optional ticket is for one meal plan at the Spring Camp Event.

11/7/26 - Side Quest
$15
Available until Nov 8

This ticket is for one event.

Location: TBD

Add a donation for Scryforge Collective

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!