2026 Media and Advertising Sponsorship

As a Media and Advertising Sponsor, your support helps us fill the room and build excitement for the Gun & Tech Banquet. By backing our outreach efforts—whether through radio, social media, flyers, or digital ads—you ensure the community knows about this special event. Your sponsorship amplifies our message, bringing more people together in support of veteran wellness. All proceeds from the banquet fund immersive relaxation systems for veterans' facilities and other community spaces, making your role in promoting the event a direct contribution to this meaningful cause.