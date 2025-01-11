2026 MEDICAL MISSION GLOBAL VOLUNTEERING TO TANZANIA

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Join us to become a global volunteer. The deposit will help ensure a spot to be QHSC global volunteer. Non-refundable once paid. However, it goes towards the $1600.00 for Tanzanian Logistic expenses.
No expiration
**Part 1: This amount will be collected upon confirmation and completion of all requirements documentation to ensure volunteering in Tanzania. This amount will cover Tanzanian's accommodation, meals, transportation, water and safari. **Part 2: The rest of individual expenses include Airfare, VISA ($100), Prophylactic medications and flight/medical insurance ($25- $100). The flights rates may vary depending on the airlines fares. For the last 5 years, the cost has been ranging from $1400 to $1700.
