2026 Meet Sponsorship

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(Select the Meet You’d Like to Support)
Description (Zeffy Item Text):
Support a Golden Elite hosted track & field meet as an Event Sponsor. This premier sponsorship provides high-visibility recognition while helping us deliver safe, high-quality competitions for youth athletes.
Includes:
• Website & social media recognition
• 18x24 on-site sponsor signage
• Logo on custom photo backdrop (when applicable)
• Two (2) VIP Tent admission passes
• Two (2) Golden Elite T-shirts
• Meet-day recognition
👉 At checkout, select which meet you are sponsoring.
(Select the Meet You’d Like to Support)
Description:
Celebrate excellence by sponsoring medals for one of our hosted track & field meets. Your support helps recognize athlete achievement while promoting youth sports and community impact.
Includes:
• Website & social media shoutout
• 18x24 sponsor signage
• Two (2) VIP Tent admission passes
• Two (2) Golden Elite T-shirts
• Recognition during awards
👉 At checkout, select which meet you are sponsoring.
(Choose Event + Meet at Checkout)
Description:
Support field athletes by sponsoring a specific field event at one of our meets.
Includes:
• Event-specific recognition and shoutout
• Sponsor name associated with selected field event
Field Events Include:
Long Jump • Triple Jump
High Jump • Pole Vault
Shot Put • Discus
👉 At checkout, select the meet AND field event you wish to sponsor.
(Choose Event + Meet at Checkout)
Description:
Sponsor a running event at one of our Golden Elite hosted meets. This entry-level sponsorship is perfect for small businesses and community supporters.
Includes:
• Event-specific recognition and shoutout
• Sponsor name associated with selected race
Running Events Include:
100M • 200M • 400M
100M / 110M Hurdles • 400M Hurdles
800M • 1 Mile • 2 Mile
4x100 • 4x400 • 4x800 Relay
👉 At checkout, select the meet AND running event you wish to sponsor.
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