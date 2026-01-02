2026 Meet Sponsorship

EVENT SPONSOR – $5,000

(Select the Meet You’d Like to Support)

Description (Zeffy Item Text):

Support a Golden Elite hosted track & field meet as an Event Sponsor. This premier sponsorship provides high-visibility recognition while helping us deliver safe, high-quality competitions for youth athletes.

Includes:

• Website & social media recognition

• 18x24 on-site sponsor signage

• Logo on custom photo backdrop (when applicable)

• Two (2) VIP Tent admission passes

• Two (2) Golden Elite T-shirts

• Meet-day recognition

👉 At checkout, select which meet you are sponsoring.