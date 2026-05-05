2026 Mele + Mana'o Acoustic Sessions

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About this event
This event is exclusively for currently enrolled students of the Kapena School of Music, with each student allowed to bring one guest. To ensure all students have the opportunity to participate, please select only TWO artist nights. If space remains, additional spots may be made available. While all listed artists are confirmed, please note that details and lineups are subject to change at any time.
This event is exclusively for currently enrolled students of the Kapena School of Music, with each student allowed to bring one guest. To ensure all students have the opportunity to participate, please select only TWO artist nights. If space remains, additional spots may be made available. While all listed artists are confirmed, please note that details and lineups are subject to change at any time.
This event is exclusively for currently enrolled students of the Kapena School of Music, with each student allowed to bring one guest. To ensure all students have the opportunity to participate, please select only TWO artist nights. If space remains, additional spots may be made available. While all listed artists are confirmed, please note that details and lineups are subject to change at any time.
This event is exclusively for currently enrolled students of the Kapena School of Music, with each student allowed to bring one guest. To ensure all students have the opportunity to participate, please select only TWO artist nights. If space remains, additional spots may be made available. While all listed artists are confirmed, please note that details and lineups are subject to change at any time.
This event is exclusively for currently enrolled students of the Kapena School of Music, with each student allowed to bring one guest. To ensure all students have the opportunity to participate, please select only TWO artist nights. If space remains, additional spots may be made available. While all listed artists are confirmed, please note that details and lineups are subject to change at any time.
This event will be at the Paliku Theatre Gallery! We will NOT have an open mic after this event. This event is exclusively for currently enrolled students of the Kapena School of Music, with each student allowed to bring one guest.
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