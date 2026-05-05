Kapena School Of Music And Creative Expression

Hosted by

Kapena School Of Music And Creative Expression

About this event

2026 Mele + Mana'o Acoustic Sessions

46-056 Kamehameha Hwy #293

Kaneohe, HI 96744, USA

June 2, 2026 with Ei Nei
Free

This event is exclusively for currently enrolled students of the Kapena School of Music, with each student allowed to bring one guest. To ensure all students have the opportunity to participate, please select only TWO artist nights. If space remains, additional spots may be made available. While all listed artists are confirmed, please note that details and lineups are subject to change at any time.

June 9, 2026 with Ten Feet
Free

This event is exclusively for currently enrolled students of the Kapena School of Music, with each student allowed to bring one guest. To ensure all students have the opportunity to participate, please select only TWO artist nights. If space remains, additional spots may be made available. While all listed artists are confirmed, please note that details and lineups are subject to change at any time.

June 16, 2026 with Tavana
Free

This event is exclusively for currently enrolled students of the Kapena School of Music, with each student allowed to bring one guest. To ensure all students have the opportunity to participate, please select only TWO artist nights. If space remains, additional spots may be made available. While all listed artists are confirmed, please note that details and lineups are subject to change at any time.

June 23, 2026 with Taimane
Free

This event is exclusively for currently enrolled students of the Kapena School of Music, with each student allowed to bring one guest. To ensure all students have the opportunity to participate, please select only TWO artist nights. If space remains, additional spots may be made available. While all listed artists are confirmed, please note that details and lineups are subject to change at any time.

June 30, 2026 with SURPRISE GUEST
Free

This event is exclusively for currently enrolled students of the Kapena School of Music, with each student allowed to bring one guest. To ensure all students have the opportunity to participate, please select only TWO artist nights. If space remains, additional spots may be made available. While all listed artists are confirmed, please note that details and lineups are subject to change at any time.

July 7, 2026 with Robert Cazimero at Paliku Theatre
Free

This event will be at the Paliku Theatre Gallery! We will NOT have an open mic after this event. This event is exclusively for currently enrolled students of the Kapena School of Music, with each student allowed to bring one guest.

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