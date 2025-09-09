2026 Member Startup Gear

2026 Cast T-Shirt
$18

ALL MEMBERS MUST ORDER! Black short-sleeved t-shirt with Allegiance logo on the front, left chest & cast member design on the full back.
...
NOTE: Specify t-shirt size on following screen(s).

Allegiance Jacket*
$90

Black jacket, white embroidered Allegiance logo & first name.
...
NOTE: Specify jacket size & name to embroider on the following screen(s).

Allegiance Slides*
$35

Black slides with white Allegiance logo screen printed on top strap.
...
NOTE: Specify shoe size on following screen(s).

Allegiance Backpack
$57

Black backpack with white embroidered Allegiance logo & first name.

Backpack, from DSI, specifically designed for guard. View the bag at: dshowcase.com/bags
...
NOTE: This is NOT required, but you will need to have a similar backpack with you at all competitions.

Allegiance Equipment Bag
$37

Black. Holds 2 weapons and several 6’ flag poles. 6’ 4” Long.
...
NOTE: This is NOT required, but you will need to have a similar equipment bag with you at all rehearsals and competitions.

39" King Sabre
$240

A Guard & Open Guard

37.5" King Kong Rifle
$68

Open Guard
Black Bolt / Thin Black Leather Strap / Pre-Taped
...
A Guard
Gold Bolt / Thin Black Leather Strap / Pre-Taped

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing