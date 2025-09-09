2026 Member Startup Gear

ALL MEMBERS MUST ORDER! Black short-sleeved t-shirt with Allegiance logo on the front, left chest & cast member design on the full back.
...
NOTE: Specify t-shirt size on following screen(s).
Black jacket, white embroidered Allegiance logo & first name.
...
NOTE: Specify jacket size & name to embroider on the following screen(s).
Black slides with white Allegiance logo screen printed on top strap.
...
NOTE: Specify shoe size on following screen(s).
Black backpack with white embroidered Allegiance logo & first name.
Backpack, from DSI, specifically designed for guard. View the bag at: dshowcase.com/bags
...
NOTE: This is NOT required, but you will need to have a similar backpack with you at all competitions.
Black. Holds 2 weapons and several 6’ flag poles. 6’ 4” Long.
...
NOTE: This is NOT required, but you will need to have a similar equipment bag with you at all rehearsals and competitions.
A Guard & Open Guard
Open Guard
Black Bolt / Thin Black Leather Strap / Pre-Taped
...
A Guard
Gold Bolt / Thin Black Leather Strap / Pre-Taped
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing