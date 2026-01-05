George Washington Carver Community Center

George Washington Carver Community Center

About the memberships

2026 Member Swim Pass

Individual Pass
$100

Renews yearly on: June 1

Pool Pass is good for one (1) individual for the duration of the 2026 Aquatic Season. Pool Pass is non transferable. *This is MEMBER PRICING - if you are not a member of the GWCCC you will need to become a member ($25/year) before your pool pass will be released).

Dual Pass
$185

Renews yearly on: June 1

Pool Pass is good for two (2) individuals for the duration of the 2026 Aquatic Season. Pool Pass is non transferable. *This is MEMBER PRICING - if you are not a member of the GWCCC you will need to become a member ($25/year) before your pool pass will be released).

Trio Pass
$260

Renews yearly on: June 1

Pool Pass is good for three (3) individuals for the duration of the 2026 Aquatic Season. Pool Pass is non transferable. *This is MEMBER PRICING - if you are not a member of the GWCCC you will need to become a member ($25/year) before your pool pass will be released).

Quad Pass
$325

Renews yearly on: June 1

Pool Pass is good for one (4) individuals for the duration of the 2026 Aquatic Season. Pool Pass is non transferable. *This is MEMBER PRICING - if you are not a member of the GWCCC you will need to become a member ($25/year) before your pool pass will be released). FOR EACH PASS ABOVE FOUR (4) PLEASE ADD $55 TO THE ADDITIONAL DONATION BOX (IE. ONE ADDITIONAL IS $55, 2 ADDITIONAL IS $110).

