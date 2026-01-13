CorpsVets Inc - Atlanta CV

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CorpsVets Inc - Atlanta CV

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2026 Member Tuition Payments

Full Membership Tuition Payment
$2,250

Membership Tuition Paid in full.

Brass Membership Payment #1
$375

January 17th Payment

Brass Membership Payment #2
$375

February 14th Payment

Brass Membership Payment #4
$375

March 14th Payment

Brass Membership Payment #4
$375

April 24th Payment

Brass Membership Payment #5
$375

May 16th Payment

Brass Membership Payment #6
$375

June 13th Payment

Percussion Membership Payment #1
$375

February 14th Payment

Percussion Membership Payment #2
$375

March 14th Payment

Percussion Membership Payment #3
$375

April 24th Payment

Percussion Membership Payment #4
$375

May 16th Payment

Percussion Membership Payment #5
$375

June 13th Payment

Percussion Membership Payment #6
$375

July 1st Payment

Guard Membership Payment #1
$400

May 23rd Payment

Guard Membership Payment #2
$350

June 15th Payment

Guard Membership Payment #3
$350

June 28th Payment

Guard Membership Payment #4
$350

July 12th Payment

Guard Membership Payment #5
$350

July 26th Payment

Guard Membership Payment #6
$450

August 2 Payment

General Tuition Payment
$100

General payment towards full tuition

Mini Member Star Replacement
$5

Each replacement is $5.

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