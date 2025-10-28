2026 Members Only BUNCO Night!

16208 E Indiana Ave

Spokane Valley, WA 99216, USA

WCR Member
$20

MEMBERS ONLY
Join us for a fun night of BUNCO, food, networking and prizes!

Happy Happy - Single ticket
$5
Happy Happy -5 Tickets
$20
Happy Happy -25 tickets
$50
Diamond Sponsor
$750

30 Seconds to Talk About Your Company/Product

Prominent Logo Placement on all marketing materials

Space to display literature at event

Ability to distribute company swag

Social Media + Newsletter Recognition

3 Tickets to the event to use or share

Saphire Sponsor
$500

Prominent Logo Placement on all marketing materials

Space to display literature at event Social Media + Newsletter Recognition 2 Tickets to the event to use or share

Ruby Sponsor
$250

Logo Placement on all marketing materials

Space to display literature at event

Social Media + Newsletter Recognition

1 Ticket to the event to use or share

Add a donation for Women's Council of REALTORS Spokane-Eastern WA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!