2026 Membership

Hosted by
About this event
Being part of American Legion Richard A. Oman Post 302 means joining a brotherhood and sisterhood dedicated to serving veterans, supporting our community, and honoring those who've served our nation. Whether you're a veteran, service member, or simply committed to our mission, Post 302 offers camaraderie, purpose, and the chance to make a real difference. Together, we're stronger—For God and Country.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!