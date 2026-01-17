2026 Membership

About this event
As a Regular Member, you receive essential access to CTA’s core offerings and exclusive savings through our local partner network.
• Program Access: Enjoy limited complimentary access to select CTA cultural and educational programs throughout the year.
• Event Discounts: Receive discounted ticket pricing for our signature events, ensuring you and your family can celebrate in style.
• Family Priority: Benefit from first-come, first-served registration preference for members’ children and family members for seasonal workshops and other activities.
• Member Savings: Access exclusive discounts at participating local restaurants, grocery stores, dental offices, and various professional services.
The Exclusive Membership includes all Regular Membership benefits plus premium upgrades and priority status designed for our most dedicated community supporters.
• Expanded Access: Enjoy all Regular member benefits plus full complimentary access to a wider range of CTA workshops and events, including Ladies Nights, Holi, and Telanganam.
• Maximum Savings: Receive the highest level of discounts for all signature events.
• Early Priority Registration: Secure your family’s spot early with an exclusive registration window for youth programs before they open to General members.
• Premium Partner Perks: Access the full suite of community discounts, including special offers at select local businesses.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!