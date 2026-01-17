Columbus Telangana Association

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Columbus Telangana Association

About this event

2026 Membership

Regular Membership
$50

As a Regular Member, you receive essential access to CTA’s core offerings and exclusive savings through our local partner network.

Program Access: Enjoy limited complimentary access to select CTA cultural and educational programs throughout the year.

Event Discounts: Receive discounted ticket pricing for our signature events, ensuring you and your family can celebrate in style.

Family Priority: Benefit from first-come, first-served registration preference for members’ children and family members for seasonal workshops and other activities.

Member Savings: Access exclusive discounts at participating local restaurants, grocery stores, dental offices, and various professional services.

Exclusive Membership
$150

The Exclusive Membership includes all Regular Membership benefits plus premium upgrades and priority status designed for our most dedicated community supporters.

Expanded Access: Enjoy all Regular member benefits plus full complimentary access to a wider range of CTA workshops and events, including Ladies Nights, Holi, and Telanganam.

Maximum Savings: Receive the highest level of discounts for all signature events.

Early Priority Registration: Secure your family’s spot early with an exclusive registration window for youth programs before they open to General members.

Premium Partner Perks: Access the full suite of community discounts, including special offers at select local businesses.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!