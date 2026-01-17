2026 Membership

As a Regular Member, you receive essential access to CTA’s core offerings and exclusive savings through our local partner network.

• Program Access: Enjoy limited complimentary access to select CTA cultural and educational programs throughout the year.

• Event Discounts: Receive discounted ticket pricing for our signature events, ensuring you and your family can celebrate in style.

• Family Priority: Benefit from first-come, first-served registration preference for members’ children and family members for seasonal workshops and other activities.

• Member Savings: Access exclusive discounts at participating local restaurants, grocery stores, dental offices, and various professional services.