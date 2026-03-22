Nā Kai ʻEwalu

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Nā Kai ʻEwalu

About this event

2026 Membership

Keiki
$50

KEIKI - $50 –  Please note an optional transaction fee will be added to your order, you can change this amount by choosing other and adding $0 or any other amount which goes to the Zeffy platform. Individual membership for paddlers 18 & under, eligible for keiki programs and races. (Does not include OC storage).

HOE
$175

HOE - $175 – Please note an optional transaction fee will be added to your order, you can change this amount by choosing other and adding $0 or any other amount which goes to the Zeffy platform. Individual membership for adult paddlers (ages 19+), eligible to paddle in regatta and distance seasons. (Does not include OC storage).


ʻOHANA
$300

ʻOHANA - $300 – Please note an optional transaction fee will be added to your order, you can change this amount by choosing other and adding $0 or any other amount which goes to the Zeffy platform. Married couple, includes unmarried children eighteen (18) years of age or younger, or full-time college student carrying at least twelve (12) credit hours living in the same household. (Does not include OC storage).


HOALOHA
$75

HOALOHA - $75 – Please note an optional transaction fee will be added to your order, you can change this amount by choosing other and adding $0 or any other amount which goes to the Zeffy platform. For individual paddlers not participating in regatta season but joining the long-distance/off season with NKE. (Does not include OC storage).


ʻOHANA
$225

KEIKI PLUS - $225 – Individual membership for paddlers 18 & under, eligible for keiki programs and races. (1) OC-1 storage spot.*

HOE PLUS
$350

HOE PLUS - $350 – Individual membership for adult paddlers (ages 19+), eligible to paddle in regatta and distance seasons, (1) OC-1 storage spot.

ʻOHANA PLUS
$475

ʻOHANA PLUS - $475 – Married couple. Includes unmarried children eighteen (18) years of age or younger, or full-time college student carrying at least twelve (12) credit hours living in the same household, (1) OC-1 storage spot.

COLLEGE STUDENT
$50

COLLEGE STUDENT - $50 – Full-time college students (must show proof of 12+ credits), eligible to paddle in regatta and distance seasons. (Does not include OC storage).


MAHALO
Free

MAHALO 2025 Coaches, must have completed the season, and Must be a 2026 NKE member, (1) OC-storage spot, NON-transferrable.*


OC1 Storage
$175

OC1Storage only

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