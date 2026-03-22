2026 Membership

About this event
KEIKI - $50 – Please note an optional transaction fee will be added to your order, you can change this amount by choosing other and adding $0 or any other amount which goes to the Zeffy platform. Individual membership for paddlers 18 & under, eligible for keiki programs and races. (Does not include OC storage).
HOE - $175 – Please note an optional transaction fee will be added to your order, you can change this amount by choosing other and adding $0 or any other amount which goes to the Zeffy platform. Individual membership for adult paddlers (ages 19+), eligible to paddle in regatta and distance seasons. (Does not include OC storage).
ʻOHANA - $300 – Please note an optional transaction fee will be added to your order, you can change this amount by choosing other and adding $0 or any other amount which goes to the Zeffy platform. Married couple, includes unmarried children eighteen (18) years of age or younger, or full-time college student carrying at least twelve (12) credit hours living in the same household. (Does not include OC storage).
HOALOHA - $75 – Please note an optional transaction fee will be added to your order, you can change this amount by choosing other and adding $0 or any other amount which goes to the Zeffy platform. For individual paddlers not participating in regatta season but joining the long-distance/off season with NKE. (Does not include OC storage).
KEIKI PLUS - $225 – Individual membership for paddlers 18 & under, eligible for keiki programs and races. (1) OC-1 storage spot.*
HOE PLUS - $350 – Individual membership for adult paddlers (ages 19+), eligible to paddle in regatta and distance seasons, (1) OC-1 storage spot.
ʻOHANA PLUS - $475 – Married couple. Includes unmarried children eighteen (18) years of age or younger, or full-time college student carrying at least twelve (12) credit hours living in the same household, (1) OC-1 storage spot.
COLLEGE STUDENT - $50 – Full-time college students (must show proof of 12+ credits), eligible to paddle in regatta and distance seasons. (Does not include OC storage).
MAHALO 2025 Coaches, must have completed the season, and Must be a 2026 NKE member, (1) OC-storage spot, NON-transferrable.*
OC1Storage only
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