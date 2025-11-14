2026 Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
As a member of the Boulder MQG you’ll be welcome to participate in all guild activities including monthly meetings and open sew days, special interest groups, challenges, swaps, community outreach opportunities, priority registration for workshops and retreats, and other fun events. Members will also receive access to member's only Discord channels.
You will also receive membership to the Modern Quilt Guild.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!