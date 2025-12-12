2026 Membership

- Includes all Partner Investment Benefits

- Three (3) Chamber Created Social Media Posts Annually

- Sponsorship Credit of $250 for an Event or Program Listed at $500 or more

- Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $200

- Logo Displayed in Monthly Newsletter, on the Chamber Website, and at the Chamber Office

- Plaque for Your Business

- One (1) Free Golf Outing Foursome

- Two (2) Tickets to the Annual New Teachers Luncheon

- Four (4) Tickets to the Chamber's Annual Dinner & Meeting

- Opportunity to Share Industry Knowledge via a Learning from Locals Luncheon, Educational Seminars, etc.

- Recognition at all Signature Events