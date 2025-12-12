Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce

Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce

2026 Membership

100 N 2nd Ave W

Community Member
$150

A great choice for those who support the mission of the Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce and want to stay connected to what’s happening in our area.

- Subscription to Monthly Newsletter
- Directory Listings
- Local Job Board Listings
- Networking Events
- Business Referrals
- Business Card Display at the Chamber Office
- Receive and Redeem Shop Newton 365 Gift Cards
- Access to the Exclusive Member Group
- Member of the Greater Des Moines Partnership

*Only available for Churches, Restaurants, Food Trucks, Food & Drink, Service Clubs, Home Business/Single Employee, Couples and Individuals.

Exclusive Investment item
Exclusive Investment
$300

- Includes all Community Member Benefits
- Ribbon Cutting & Ground Breaking
- Free Notary Service
- Access to Bulk Mailing Permit
- Member Cling & Digital Decal
- Opportunity to Join Our Ambassador Program (additional cost)

Partner Investment item
Partner Investment
$625

Includes all Exclusive Investment Benefits
- Opportunity to Host Networking Event
- One (1) Chamber Created Social Media Post Annually
- Sponsorship Credit of $50 for an Event or Program Listed at $250 or more
- Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $25.00
- Ability to Host Ambassadors for a Yearly Visit

Leadership Investment item
Leadership Investment
$1,500

- Includes all Partner Investment Benefits
- Two (2) Chamber Created Social Media Posts Annually
- Sponsorship Credit of $100 for an Event or Program Listed at $350 or more
- Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $75.00
- One (1) Free 4th of July or Lighted Parade Entry
- Two (2) Tickets to the Chamber's Annual Dinner & Meeting

Advocate Investment item
Advocate Investment
$2,750

- Includes all Partner Investment Benefits
- Three (3) Chamber Created Social Media Posts Annually
- Sponsorship Credit of $250 for an Event or Program Listed at $500 or more
- Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $200
- Logo Displayed in Monthly Newsletter, on the Chamber Website, and at the Chamber Office
- Plaque for Your Business
- One (1) Free Golf Outing Foursome
- Two (2) Tickets to the Annual New Teachers Luncheon
- Four (4) Tickets to the Chamber's Annual Dinner & Meeting
- Opportunity to Share Industry Knowledge via a Learning from Locals Luncheon, Educational Seminars, etc.
- Recognition at all Signature Events

Legacy Investment item
Legacy Investment
$5,000

- Includes all Partner Investment Benefits
- Four (4) Chamber Created Social Media Posts Annually
- Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $400
- First Preference, and a Sponsorship Credit of $500 for an - - Event or Program Listed at $750 or more
- One (1) Hole Sponsorship for Golf Outing
- One (1) Table at the Chamber's Business Expo
- Four (4) Tickets to the Annual New Teachers Luncheon
- Eight (8) Tickets to the Chamber's Annual Dinner & Meeting
- Opportunity to Share Industry Knowledge via a Learning from Locals Luncheon, Educational Seminars, etc.
- Recognition at all Signature Events

Premier Sponsorship - 2026 Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner item
Premier Sponsorship - 2026 Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner
$1,000

JANUARY 24, 2026

  • One (1) Reserved Table with Logo
  • Eight (8) Tickets
  • Event Signage
  • Exclusive Premier Sponsor Page in Event Presentation
  • Recognition During Event, as well as Pre & Post Event Advertisement
  • Optional Opportunity to Give a Greeting on Behalf of the Business/Organization During the Event
Gold Sponsor - 2026 Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner item
Gold Sponsor - 2026 Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner
$500

JANUARY 24, 2026

  • One (1) Shared Reserved Table
  • Four (4) Tickets, Event Signage
  • Shared Gold Sponsorship Page in Event Presentation
  • Recognition During Event, as well as Post Event Advertisement
Silver Sponsorship - 2026 Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner item
Silver Sponsorship - 2026 Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner
$250

JANUARY 24, 2026

  • Two (2) Tickets
  • Shared Silver Sponsorship Page in Event Presentation
  • Recognition During Event, as well as Post Event Advertisement
Reservation Only - 2026 Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner item
Reservation Only - 2026 Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner
$50

JANUARY 24, 2026

  • One (1) Reserved Ticket - Ticket pricing will go up to $75 after Deadline of Monday, January 6, 2025
Champion Sponsor - 2026 Business Expo item
Champion Sponsor - 2026 Business Expo
$500

FEBRUARY 28, 2026

  • Business logo PROMINENTLY featured in the Expo ads, poster, chamber scoop, facebook page and radio mentions
  • One (1) business table reservation
Builder Sponsorship - 2026 Business Exp item
Builder Sponsorship - 2026 Business Exp
$250

FEBRUARY 28, 2026

  • Business name featured in Expo ads, poster and chamber scoop
  • One (1) business table reservation
Business Table Reservation - 2026 Business Expo item
Business Table Reservation - 2026 Business Expo
$40

FEBRUARY 28, 2026

  • One (1) business table reservation
Meal Sponsor - 2026 Golf Outing item
Meal Sponsor - 2026 Golf Outing
$750

MAY 14, 2026


Exclusive Tee/Hole Sponsor - 2026 Golf Outing item
Exclusive Tee/Hole Sponsor - 2026 Golf Outing
$500

MAY 14, 2026

  • exclusive sign displaying your business name & logo
  • only sponsor visible on your tee/hole
  • opportunity to have a game at your sponsored tee/hole
Tee Sponsor - 2026 Golf Outing item
Tee Sponsor - 2026 Golf Outing
$275

MAY 14, 2026

  • sign displaying your business Name & Logo near tee
Foursome Team - 2026 Golf Outing item
Foursome Team - 2026 Golf Outing
$300

MAY 14, 2026

  • foursome team pricing will go up to $400 after early registration deadline
Single Participant - 2026 Golf Outing item
Single Participant - 2026 Golf Outing
$75

MAY 14, 2026

  • Single participant pricing will go up to $100 after early registration deadline
Stars & Stripes Sponsor - 2026 4th of July Parade item
Stars & Stripes Sponsor - 2026 4th of July Parade
$750
  • Business logo PROMINENTLY featured in the 4th of July newspaper ad, poster, chamber scoop, facebook page and radio mentions
Red, White & Blue Sponsorship - 2026 4th of July Parade item
Red, White & Blue Sponsorship - 2026 4th of July Parade
$500
  • Business logo featured in the 4th of July newspaper ad, poster, chamber scoop and radio mentions
Patriot Sponsorship - 2026 4th of July Parade item
Patriot Sponsorship - 2026 4th of July Parade
$250
  • Business name featured in the 4th of July newspaper ad, poster and chamber scoop
Classroom Hero - 2026 New Teacher Luncheon item
Classroom Hero - 2026 New Teacher Luncheon
$1,200

AUGUST 12, 2026

  • Only One (1) Sponsorship Available
  • All proceeds are evenly disbursed via gift cards amongst each of the new teachers to help them get a start in their brand new classrooms
  • four (4) reservations to the event
  • Business logo on program cover
  • option for one (1) information booth
  • Sticker recognition on each individual gift card
Golden Apple Sponsor - 2026 New Teacher Luncheon item
Golden Apple Sponsor - 2026 New Teacher Luncheon
$500

AUGUST 12, 2026

  • four (4) reservations to the event
  • Business logo on program cover
  • option for one (1) information booth
Friend of Education - 2026 New Teacher Luncheon item
Friend of Education - 2026 New Teacher Luncheon
$250

AUGUST 12, 2026

  • two (2) reservations to the event
  • business logo inside of the program
  • option for one (1) information booth
Reservation Only - 2026 New Teacher Luncheon item
Reservation Only - 2026 New Teacher Luncheon
$50

AUGUST 12, 2026

  • includes one (1) reserved ticket to the event - ticket pricing goes up to $75 after early registration deadline
Holly Jolly Sponsorship - 2026 Lighted Parade & Festival item
Holly Jolly Sponsorship - 2026 Lighted Parade & Festival
$750

NOVEMBER 27, 2026

  • Business logo PROMINENTLY featured in the holiday festival newspaper ad, poster, chamber scoop, facebook page and mentioned on the radio
Deck the Halls Sponsorship - 2026 Lighted Parade & Festival item
Deck the Halls Sponsorship - 2026 Lighted Parade & Festival
$500

NOVEMBER 27, 2026

  • Business logo featured in the holiday festival, poster, chamber scoop and mentioned on the radio
Silver Bells Sponsorship - 2026 Lighted Parade & Festival item
Silver Bells Sponsorship - 2026 Lighted Parade & Festival
$250

NOVEMBER 27, 2026

  • Business name featured in the holiday festival newspaper ad, poster and chamber scoop

