2026 Membership, Spirit Pack & Cleaning

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About this event
As a Maestro member, you will receive (4) free tickets to the Pops and Pastries and Spring Concerts, and be recognized in all printed materials. Your fully tax-deductible contribution will help bring in expert clinicians who will help to prepare the students for performances and competitions.
As a Director, you will be recognized in all printed materials, and receive free admittance for (2) to the Pops and Pastries and Spring Concerts. Your fully tax-deductible contribution will help with funding for new instruments and repairs.
As a Concertmaster, you will receive (1) free admission to the Pops and Pastries Concert and the Spring Concert, and have your names listed in concert programs. Your support is fully tax-deductible and will help provide transportation to events for students.
Alumni members will have (1) free admission to the Pops and Pastries Concert and the Spring Concert, and will have their names listed in all concert programs. Membership is restricted to former students currently enrolled in college.
With the GPSB&O Spirit Pack, your student musician will be equipped for the school season with XXXXXXX
Orchestra Cleaning is a required fee for all Orchestra Students
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