Charlotte Reeves Robertson DAR

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Charlotte Reeves Robertson DAR

About the memberships

2026 Membership Dues

Annual Membership [Federated]
$109

Valid until April 7, 2027

For members who live in Robertson County and use DAR as their primary membership in the Federation of Women's Clubs.

NSDAR: $52

TSDAR $9

Chapter $15

President General's Project $3

Federation Dues $30

Annual Membership [Non-Federated]
$79

Valid until April 7, 2027

For women who are members of other Federated clubs and do not use DAR as their primary membership in the Federation of Women's Clubs.

NSDAR: $52

TSDAR $9

Chapter $15

President General's Project $3

Federation Dues $0

Annual Membership [Non-Resident]
$84

Valid until April 7, 2027

For women who live outside of Robertson County and use DAR as their primary membership in the Federation of Women's Clubs.

NSDAR: $52

TSDAR $9

Chapter $15

President General's Project $3

Federation Dues $5

Associate Membership
$10

Valid until April 7, 2027

TSDAR New Membership
$9

No expiration

Federation of Women's Clubs Dues [Resident]
$30

No expiration

Federation of Women's Clubs Dues [Non-Resident]
$5

No expiration

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