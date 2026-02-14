Stetson Kindred Of America Inc

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Stetson Kindred Of America Inc

About the memberships

2026 Membership Dues

Add a donation for Stetson Kindred Of America Inc

$

Life Membership
Pay what you can

No expiration

Please choose from the list of Special Funds on the next page

Dues - Senior
$25

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

Confirmed Lineal Descendant Age 25 or over

Dues - Youth/Student
$5

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

Confirmed Lineal Descendant Under Age 25

Dues - Family
$30

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

Confirmed Lineal Descendant and Spouse

Dues - Sustaining
$50

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

Confirmed Lineal Descendant and Spouse

Dues - Associate
$25

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

Application in Process or Non-Lineal Descendant

Application for New Member
$35

No expiration

Application Fee for new member

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