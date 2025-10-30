Offered by

Alpha Alpha Beta Omega

2026 Membership Fees

Membership Fees
$497.50

No expiration

Per Capita - $125

EAF - $10

Chapter Dues - $350

Late Fee - $12.50

Life Membership Fees
$372.50

No expiration

EAF - $10

Chapter Dues - $350

Late Fee - $12.50

Golden & Life Membership Fees
$272.50

No expiration

EAF - $10

Chapter Dues - $250

Late Fee - $12.50

Golden Membership Fees
$397.50

No expiration

Per Capita - $125

EAF - $10

Chapter Dues - $250

Late Fee - $12.50

Reactivation Membership
$527.50

No expiration

Reactivation Fee-$155

Chapter Dues-$350

Constitution & Bylaws and the Manual of Standard Procedures - $10

Late Fee - $12.50

