Alpha Alpha Rho Omega

2026 Membership Reactivation/Transfers

Reactivating Member January through March 2026
$300

No expiration

Pay this amount if you are reactivating between January 1 and March 31, 2026.

Reactivating Member April 2026
$290

No expiration

Pay this amount if you are reactivating between April 1 and April 30, 2026.

Reactivating Member May 2026
$280

No expiration

Pay this amount if you are reactivating between May 1 and May 31, 2026.

Reactivating Member June 2026
$270

No expiration

Pay this amount if you are reactivating between June 1 and June 30, 2026.

Reactivating Member July 2026
$260

No expiration

Pay this amount if you are reactivating between July 1 and July 31, 2026.

Reactivating Member August 2026
$250

No expiration

Pay this amount if you are reactivating between August 1 and August 31, 2026.

Reactivating Member September 2026
$240

No expiration

Pay this amount if you are reactivating between September 1 and September 30, 2026.

Reactivating Member October 2026
$230

No expiration

Pay this amount if you are reactivating between October 1 and October 31, 2026.

Reactivating Member November 2026
$220

No expiration

Pay this amount if you are reactivating between November 1 and November 30, 2026.

Reactivating Member December 2026
$210

No expiration

Pay this amount if you are reactivating between December 1 and December 31, 2026.

Transferring Member January through March 2026
$165

No expiration

Pay this amount if you have already paid 2026 dues to your current chapter and are transferring to AAPO between January 1 and March 31, 2026.

Transferring Member April 2026
$135

No expiration

Pay this amount if you have already paid 2026 dues to your current chapter and are transferring to AAPO between April 1 and April 31, 2026.

Transferring Member May 2026
$125

No expiration

Pay this amount if you have already paid 2026 dues to your current chapter and are transferring to AAPO between May 1 and May 31, 2026.

Transferring Member June 2026
$115

No expiration

Pay this amount if you have already paid 2026 dues to your current chapter and are transferring to AAPO between June 1 and June 30, 2026.

Transferring Member July 2026
$105

No expiration

Pay this amount if you have already paid 2026 dues to your current chapter and are transferring to AAPO between July 1 and July 31, 2026.

Transferring Member August 2026
$95

No expiration

Pay this amount if you have already paid 2026 dues to your current chapter and are transferring to AAPO between August 1 and August 31, 2026.

Transferring Member September 2026
$85

No expiration

Pay this amount if you have already paid 2026 dues to your current chapter and are transferring to AAPO between September 1 and September 30, 2026.

Transferring Member October 2026
$75

No expiration

Pay this amount if you have already paid 2026 dues to your current chapter and are transferring to AAPO between October 1 and October 31, 2026.

Transferring Member November 2026
$65

No expiration

Pay this amount if you have already paid 2026 dues to your current chapter and are transferring to AAPO between November 1 and November 30, 2026.

Transferring Member December 2026
$55

No expiration

Pay this amount if you have already paid 2026 dues to your current chapter and are transferring to AAPO between 1 and December 31, 2026.

Reactivation Fee
$20

No expiration

Select this option if you are reactivating.

