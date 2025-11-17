Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce

2026 Membership Renewal

$150

A great choice for those who support the mission of the Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce and want to stay connected to what’s happening in our area.

- Subscription to Monthly Newsletter
- Directory Listings
- Local Job Board Listings
- Networking Events
- Business Referrals
- Business Card Display at the Chamber Office
- Receive and Redeem Shop Newton 365 Gift Cards
- Access to the Exclusive Member Group
- Member of the Greater Des Moines Partnership

*Only available for Churches, Restaurants, Food Trucks, Food & Drink, Service Clubs, Home Business/Single Employee, Couples and Individuals.

$300

- Includes all Community Member Benefits
- Ribbon Cutting & Ground Breaking
- Free Notary Service
- Access to Bulk Mailing Permit
- Member Cling & Digital Decal
- Opportunity to Join Our Ambassador Program (additional cost)

$625

Includes all Exclusive Investment Benefits
- Opportunity to Host Networking Event
- One (1) Chamber Created Social Media Post Annually
- Sponsorship Credit of $50 for an Event or Program Listed at $250 or more
- Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $25.00
- Ability to Host Ambassadors for a Yearly Visit

$1,500

- Includes all Partner Investment Benefits
- Two (2) Chamber Created Social Media Posts Annually
- Sponsorship Credit of $100 for an Event or Program Listed at $350 or more
- Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $75.00
- One (1) Free 4th of July or Lighted Parade Entry
- Two (2) Tickets to the Chamber's Annual Dinner & Meeting

$2,750

- Includes all Partner Investment Benefits
- Three (3) Chamber Created Social Media Posts Annually
- Sponsorship Credit of $250 for an Event or Program Listed at $500 or more
- Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $200
- Logo Displayed in Monthly Newsletter, on the Chamber Website, and at the Chamber Office
- Plaque for Your Business
- One (1) Free Golf Outing Foursome
- Two (2) Tickets to the Annual New Teachers Luncheon
- Four (4) Tickets to the Chamber's Annual Dinner & Meeting
- Opportunity to Share Industry Knowledge via a Learning from Locals Luncheon, Educational Seminars, etc.
- Recognition at all Signature Events

$5,000

- Includes all Partner Investment Benefits
- Four (4) Chamber Created Social Media Posts Annually
- Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $400
- First Preference, and a Sponsorship Credit of $500 for an - - Event or Program Listed at $750 or more
- One (1) Hole Sponsorship for Golf Outing
- One (1) Table at the Chamber's Business Expo
- Four (4) Tickets to the Annual New Teachers Luncheon
- Eight (8) Tickets to the Chamber's Annual Dinner & Meeting
- Opportunity to Share Industry Knowledge via a Learning from Locals Luncheon, Educational Seminars, etc.
- Recognition at all Signature Events

$125

Ambassador Benefits

  • Visibility and recognition for each member and their respective business.
  • Gain personal exposure and recognition in the community from attending ribbon cuttings, fundraisers, and grand openings, and have the opportunity to meet many other communities and/or business leaders.
  • Networking opportunities and growing business contacts.
  • Acquire experience and knowledge of Chamber operations and benefits, in preparation for larger leadership roles in the Chamber, such as the Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
$1,000

JANUARY 24, 2026

  • One (1) Reserved Table with Logo
  • Eight (8) Tickets
  • Event Signage
  • Exclusive Premier Sponsor Page in Event Presentation
  • Recognition During Event, as well as Pre & Post Event Advertisement
  • Optional Opportunity to Give a Greeting on Behalf of the Business/Organization During the Event
$500

JANUARY 24, 2026

  • One (1) Shared Reserved Table
  • Four (4) Tickets, Event Signage
  • Shared Gold Sponsorship Page in Event Presentation
  • Recognition During Event, as well as Post Event Advertisement
$250

JANUARY 24, 2026

  • Two (2) Tickets
  • Shared Silver Sponsorship Page in Event Presentation
  • Recognition During Event, as well as Post Event Advertisement
$50

JANUARY 24, 2026

  • One (1) Reserved Ticket - Ticket pricing will go up to $75 after Deadline of Monday, January 6, 2025
$500

FEBRUARY 28, 2026

  • Business logo PROMINENTLY featured in the Expo ads, poster, chamber scoop, facebook page and radio mentions
  • One (1) business table reservation
$250

FEBRUARY 28, 2026

  • Business name featured in Expo ads, poster and chamber scoop
  • One (1) business table reservation
$40

FEBRUARY 28, 2026

  • One (1) business table reservation
$750

MAY 14, 2026


$500

MAY 14, 2026

  • exclusive sign displaying your business name & logo
  • only sponsor visible on your tee/hole
  • opportunity to have a game at your sponsored tee/hole
$275

MAY 14, 2026

  • sign displaying your business Name & Logo near tee
$300

MAY 14, 2026

  • foursome team pricing will go up to $400 after early registration deadline
$75

MAY 14, 2026

  • Single participant pricing will go up to $100 after early registration deadline
$750
  • Business logo PROMINENTLY featured in the 4th of July newspaper ad, poster, chamber scoop, facebook page and radio mentions
$500
  • Business logo featured in the 4th of July newspaper ad, poster, chamber scoop and radio mentions
$250
  • Business name featured in the 4th of July newspaper ad, poster and chamber scoop
$1,200

AUGUST 12, 2026

  • Only One (1) Sponsorship Available
  • All proceeds are evenly disbursed via gift cards amongst each of the new teachers to help them get a start in their brand new classrooms
  • four (4) reservations to the event
  • Business logo on program cover
  • option for one (1) information booth
  • Sticker recognition on each individual gift card
$500

AUGUST 12, 2026

  • four (4) reservations to the event
  • Business logo on program cover
  • option for one (1) information booth
$250

AUGUST 12, 2026

  • two (2) reservations to the event
  • business logo inside of the program
  • option for one (1) information booth
$50

AUGUST 12, 2026

  • includes one (1) reserved ticket to the event - ticket pricing goes up to $75 after early registration deadline
$750

NOVEMBER 27, 2026

  • Business logo PROMINENTLY featured in the holiday festival newspaper ad, poster, chamber scoop, facebook page and mentioned on the radio
$500

NOVEMBER 27, 2026

  • Business logo featured in the holiday festival, poster, chamber scoop and mentioned on the radio
$250

NOVEMBER 27, 2026

  • Business name featured in the holiday festival newspaper ad, poster and chamber scoop

