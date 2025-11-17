2026 Membership Renewal

Hosted by
A great choice for those who support the mission of the Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce and want to stay connected to what’s happening in our area.
- Subscription to Monthly Newsletter
- Directory Listings
- Local Job Board Listings
- Networking Events
- Business Referrals
- Business Card Display at the Chamber Office
- Receive and Redeem Shop Newton 365 Gift Cards
- Access to the Exclusive Member Group
- Member of the Greater Des Moines Partnership
*Only available for Churches, Restaurants, Food Trucks, Food & Drink, Service Clubs, Home Business/Single Employee, Couples and Individuals.
- Includes all Community Member Benefits
- Ribbon Cutting & Ground Breaking
- Free Notary Service
- Access to Bulk Mailing Permit
- Member Cling & Digital Decal
- Opportunity to Join Our Ambassador Program (additional cost)
Includes all Exclusive Investment Benefits
- Opportunity to Host Networking Event
- One (1) Chamber Created Social Media Post Annually
- Sponsorship Credit of $50 for an Event or Program Listed at $250 or more
- Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $25.00
- Ability to Host Ambassadors for a Yearly Visit
- Includes all Partner Investment Benefits
- Two (2) Chamber Created Social Media Posts Annually
- Sponsorship Credit of $100 for an Event or Program Listed at $350 or more
- Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $75.00
- One (1) Free 4th of July or Lighted Parade Entry
- Two (2) Tickets to the Chamber's Annual Dinner & Meeting
- Includes all Partner Investment Benefits
- Three (3) Chamber Created Social Media Posts Annually
- Sponsorship Credit of $250 for an Event or Program Listed at $500 or more
- Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $200
- Logo Displayed in Monthly Newsletter, on the Chamber Website, and at the Chamber Office
- Plaque for Your Business
- One (1) Free Golf Outing Foursome
- Two (2) Tickets to the Annual New Teachers Luncheon
- Four (4) Tickets to the Chamber's Annual Dinner & Meeting
- Opportunity to Share Industry Knowledge via a Learning from Locals Luncheon, Educational Seminars, etc.
- Recognition at all Signature Events
- Includes all Partner Investment Benefits
- Four (4) Chamber Created Social Media Posts Annually
- Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $400
- First Preference, and a Sponsorship Credit of $500 for an - - Event or Program Listed at $750 or more
- One (1) Hole Sponsorship for Golf Outing
- One (1) Table at the Chamber's Business Expo
- Four (4) Tickets to the Annual New Teachers Luncheon
- Eight (8) Tickets to the Chamber's Annual Dinner & Meeting
- Opportunity to Share Industry Knowledge via a Learning from Locals Luncheon, Educational Seminars, etc.
- Recognition at all Signature Events
JANUARY 24, 2026
FEBRUARY 28, 2026
MAY 14, 2026
AUGUST 12, 2026
NOVEMBER 27, 2026
