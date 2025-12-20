2026 MEMBERSHIPS

Designed for business leaders seeking expanded visibility, international reach, and strategic connections.
Includes All Essential Benefits, plus:
Visibility & Promotion
- Three (3) annual social media promotions
- Two (2) free annual job postings
- Priority placement on Chamber referral requests
- Direct introductions to key business contacts in target markets
- Cultural liaison support for international transactions
Networking & Events
- One (1) free guest access to any business development event
- Special pricing for international networking events
International Business Benefits
- Direct introductions in strategic markets
- Access to discounted international events
Additional Benefits
- Two (2) complimentary guest passes for networking events
Best For
Members looking to expand into the Dominican Republic or other partner countries.
Investment: US$497.00
Includes membership for two business representatives
