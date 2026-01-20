2026 Memberships - Cedar Park Baseball Booster Club

Offered by
Bronze membership comes with the following: 1. Memory Book Recognition 2. Yard Sign with Player Name 3. Memory Book 4. Recognition in Banquet Program 5. 1 Vote for CPHS Baseball Booster Club
Silver membership comes with the following: 1. Memory Book Recognition 2. Yard Sign with Player Name 3. Memory Book 4. Recognition in Banquet Program 5. 1 Vote for CPHS Baseball Booster Club 6. 1/4 Page Ad/Shout-Out in Memory Book 7. $25 Spirit Wear Credit
Gold membership comes with the following: 1. Memory Book Recognition 2. Yard Sign with Player Name 3. Memory Book 4. Recognition in Banquet Program 5. 2 Votes for CPHS Baseball Booster Club 6. 1/2 Page Ad/Shout-Out in Memory Book 7. $50 Spirit Wear Credit 8. Two Tickets to the Baseball Banquet
Platinum membership comes with the following: 1. Memory Book Recognition 2. Yard Sign with Player Name 3. Memory Book 4. Recognition in Banquet Program 5. 2 Votes for CPHS Baseball Booster Club 6. 1 Full Page Ad/Shout-Out in Memory Book 7. $100 Spirit Wear Credit 8. Three Tickets to the Baseball Banquet 9. Complimentary Concessions Food & Drink Item at Home Games
Titanium membership comes with the following: 1. Memory Book Recognition 2. Yard Sign with Player Name 3. Memory Book 4. Recognition in Banquet Program 5. 2 Votes for CPHS Baseball Booster Club 6. 1 Full Page Ad/Shout-Out in Memory Book 7. $200 Spirit Wear Credit 8. Four Tickets to the Baseball Banquet 9. Complimentary Concessions Food & Drink Item at Home Games 10. PA Recognition at Home Games
One additional yard sign customized with your players name.
Add an additional memory book for an additional player or grandparent. Memory books are full color, 75+ pages and feature teams, players and highlights from the season. Think of it as your baseball season yearbook. Memory books are produced after the conclusion of the season. We will reach out to you about distribution.
1/4 Page Ad = 3.5" wide X 4.75" tall. Memory books are produced after the conclusion of the season. We will reach out to you via email for your ad/player shout-out. Memory books are full color, 75+ pages and feature teams, players and highlights from the season. Once memory books are printed, we will reach out to you about distribution.
1/2 Page Ad = 7.25" wide X 4.75" tall. Memory books are produced after the conclusion of the season. We will reach out to you via email for your ad/player shout-out. Memory books are full color, 75+ pages and feature teams, players and highlights from the season. Once memory books are printed, we will reach out to you about distribution.
Full Page Ad = 7.25" wide X 10" tall. Memory books are produced after the conclusion of the season. We will reach out to you via email for your ad/player shout-out. Memory books are full color, 75+ pages and feature teams, players and highlights from the season. Once memory books are printed, we will reach out to you about distribution.
