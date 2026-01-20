CEDAR PARK BASEBALL BOOSTER CLUB

2026 Memberships - Cedar Park Baseball Booster Club

Bronze Membership
$100

Bronze membership comes with the following: 1. Memory Book Recognition 2. Yard Sign with Player Name 3. Memory Book 4. Recognition in Banquet Program 5. 1 Vote for CPHS Baseball Booster Club

Silver Membership
$150

Silver membership comes with the following: 1. Memory Book Recognition 2. Yard Sign with Player Name 3. Memory Book 4. Recognition in Banquet Program 5. 1 Vote for CPHS Baseball Booster Club 6. 1/4 Page Ad/Shout-Out in Memory Book 7. $25 Spirit Wear Credit

Gold Membership
$300

Gold membership comes with the following: 1. Memory Book Recognition 2. Yard Sign with Player Name 3. Memory Book 4. Recognition in Banquet Program 5. 2 Votes for CPHS Baseball Booster Club 6. 1/2 Page Ad/Shout-Out in Memory Book 7. $50 Spirit Wear Credit 8. Two Tickets to the Baseball Banquet

Platinum Membership
$500

Platinum membership comes with the following: 1. Memory Book Recognition 2. Yard Sign with Player Name 3. Memory Book 4. Recognition in Banquet Program 5. 2 Votes for CPHS Baseball Booster Club 6. 1 Full Page Ad/Shout-Out in Memory Book 7. $100 Spirit Wear Credit 8. Three Tickets to the Baseball Banquet 9. Complimentary Concessions Food & Drink Item at Home Games

Titanium Membership
$1,000

Titanium membership comes with the following: 1. Memory Book Recognition 2. Yard Sign with Player Name 3. Memory Book 4. Recognition in Banquet Program 5. 2 Votes for CPHS Baseball Booster Club 6. 1 Full Page Ad/Shout-Out in Memory Book 7. $200 Spirit Wear Credit 8. Four Tickets to the Baseball Banquet 9. Complimentary Concessions Food & Drink Item at Home Games 10. PA Recognition at Home Games

Add-On: Yard Sign
$20

One additional yard sign customized with your players name.

Add On: Memory Book
$20

Add an additional memory book for an additional player or grandparent. Memory books are full color, 75+ pages and feature teams, players and highlights from the season. Think of it as your baseball season yearbook. Memory books are produced after the conclusion of the season. We will reach out to you about distribution.

Add On: 1/4 Page Memory Book Ad/Player Shout-Out
$35

1/4 Page Ad = 3.5" wide X 4.75" tall. Memory books are produced after the conclusion of the season. We will reach out to you via email for your ad/player shout-out. Memory books are full color, 75+ pages and feature teams, players and highlights from the season. Once memory books are printed, we will reach out to you about distribution.

Add On: 1/2 Page Memory Book Ad/Player Shout-Out
$65

1/2 Page Ad = 7.25" wide X 4.75" tall. Memory books are produced after the conclusion of the season. We will reach out to you via email for your ad/player shout-out. Memory books are full color, 75+ pages and feature teams, players and highlights from the season. Once memory books are printed, we will reach out to you about distribution.

Add On: Full Page Memory Book Ad/Player Shout-Out
$100

Full Page Ad = 7.25" wide X 10" tall. Memory books are produced after the conclusion of the season. We will reach out to you via email for your ad/player shout-out. Memory books are full color, 75+ pages and feature teams, players and highlights from the season. Once memory books are printed, we will reach out to you about distribution.

