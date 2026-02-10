2026 Memberships NAACP Newark DE Branch #2355

Offered by
Valid until March 6, 2027
Adults are 18 or more years of age.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy because it is free to us. The tip/service fee to Zeffy defaults to 17%, but it is entirely optional. To change it, click the caret symbol (^) next to the 17% and choose custom.
No expiration
You can pay this amount now and be good for your life.
Valid until March 6, 2027
Pay at least $75 per year up to $750 total.
Valid until March 6, 2027
Membership in the Greater Newark Youth Council is open to anyone 0-24 years of age, including K-12 and college students who do not have a college chapter on campus. Young adults to age 24 have the choice to join the Youth Council ($10/yr) or Adult Branch ($30/yr) Both units offer lifetime memberships. Contact us for more information. Adults may designate an additional donation to cover the membership cost of a youth membership.
No expiration
Available only to current Silver Life Members.
You can pay this amount now and be good for your life.
Valid until March 6, 2027
Available only to current Silver Life Members.
Pay at least $150 per year up to $1500 total.
