Memphis Lupus Support Group

Hosted by

Memphis Lupus Support Group

About this event

2026 Memphis Lupus Support Group Bowl-a-thon

1576 S White Station Rd

Memphis, TN 38117, USA

Early Bird Individual
$20
Available until May 1

Save $5 for registering in the month of March & April.

Early Bird Team
$100
Available until May 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Save $5 for registering in the month of March & April. Bowling teams must have 5 members. If you have less than 5, use the "individual ticket" option.

Individual Bowler
$25

Bowling by yourself? We will find you a team to bowl with on the day of the event.

Bowling Team
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Bowling teams must have 5 members. If you have less than 5, use the "individual ticket" option.

Individual Bowler Sponsorship
Pay what you can

You don't plan to bowl, but you would like to donate and sponsor a bowler who is unable to pay.

Team Bowler Sponsorship
Pay what you can

You don't plan to bowl, but you would like to donate and sponsor a team who is unable to pay.

Add a donation for Memphis Lupus Support Group

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