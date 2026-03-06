2026 Memphis Lupus Support Group Bowl-a-thon

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About this event
Save $5 for registering in the month of March & April.
Save $5 for registering in the month of March & April. Bowling teams must have 5 members. If you have less than 5, use the "individual ticket" option.
Bowling by yourself? We will find you a team to bowl with on the day of the event.
Bowling teams must have 5 members. If you have less than 5, use the "individual ticket" option.
You don't plan to bowl, but you would like to donate and sponsor a bowler who is unable to pay.
You don't plan to bowl, but you would like to donate and sponsor a team who is unable to pay.
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