2026 Men's 16U Team Ohio- Fargo Fees

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About this event
Deposit is due June 5th. If the deposit is not received, your spot will be released
This is the balance if your athlete WAS NOT ON the National Dual Team.
This is the team balance less the deposit if your athlete WAS NOT on the National Dual Team.
This is the full team fee if your athlete WAS ON the National Dual Team since they already received their gear.
This is the full team fee if your athlete WAS ON the National Dual Team since they already received their gear.
This is the balance if your athlete WAS NOT ON the National Dual Team.
This is the team balance less the deposit if your athlete WAS NOT on the National Dual Team.
This is the full team fee if your athlete WAS ON the National Dual Team since they already received their gear.
This is the full team fee if your athlete WAS ON the National Dual Team since they already received their gear.
$
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