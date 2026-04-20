Hosted by

USA Wrestling-Ohio

About this event

2026 Men's 16U Team Ohio- Fargo Fees

Deposit to Secure Spot on Team item
Deposit to Secure Spot on Team
$200

Deposit is due June 5th. If the deposit is not received, your spot will be released

Non Dual Team Member- Fargo Fee- Single Style-Paid in Full item
Non Dual Team Member- Fargo Fee- Single Style-Paid in Full
$1,525

This is the balance if your athlete WAS NOT ON the National Dual Team.

Non Dual Team Members- Fargo Fee- Single Style- Less Deposit item
Non Dual Team Members- Fargo Fee- Single Style- Less Deposit
$1,325

This is the team balance less the deposit if your athlete WAS NOT on the National Dual Team.

Dual Team Members- Fargo Fee-Single Style- Paid in Full item
Dual Team Members- Fargo Fee-Single Style- Paid in Full
$1,240

This is the full team fee if your athlete WAS ON the National Dual Team since they already received their gear.

Dual Team Members- Fargo Fee-Single Style- Less Deposit item
Dual Team Members- Fargo Fee-Single Style- Less Deposit
$1,040

This is the full team fee if your athlete WAS ON the National Dual Team since they already received their gear.

Non Dual Team Member- Fargo Fee- Doubler-Paid in Full item
Non Dual Team Member- Fargo Fee- Doubler-Paid in Full
$1,825

This is the balance if your athlete WAS NOT ON the National Dual Team.

Non Dual Team Members- Fargo Fee- Doubler- Less Deposit item
Non Dual Team Members- Fargo Fee- Doubler- Less Deposit
$1,625

This is the team balance less the deposit if your athlete WAS NOT on the National Dual Team.

Dual Team Members- Fargo Fee-Doubler- Paid in Full item
Dual Team Members- Fargo Fee-Doubler- Paid in Full
$1,540

This is the full team fee if your athlete WAS ON the National Dual Team since they already received their gear.

Dual Team Members- Fargo Fee-Doubler- Less Deposit item
Dual Team Members- Fargo Fee-Doubler- Less Deposit
$1,340

This is the full team fee if your athlete WAS ON the National Dual Team since they already received their gear.

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