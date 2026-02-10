2026 Men's Health 5K Walk/Run Registration

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About this event
Ann Arbor, MI 48105, USA
Walk/Run includes entry, Bib for the event, a medal for finishing and a Run T-shirt.
Walk/Run includes entry, Bib for the event, and a medal for finishing. Run T-shirt for adult participants who register before May 10th.
Walk/Run includes entry, Bib for the event, and medal for finishing
Walk/Run includes entry, a special event sticker, and medal for finishing
$
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