Ann Arbor National Black Nurses Association

Hosted by

Ann Arbor National Black Nurses Association

About this event

2026 Men's Health 5K Walk/Run Registration

Gallup Park 3000 Fuller Rd

Ann Arbor, MI 48105, USA

Adult (18+) Early Bird
$30
Available until Apr 30

Walk/Run includes entry, Bib for the event, a medal for finishing and a Run T-shirt.

Adult (18+)
$40

Walk/Run includes entry, Bib for the event, and a medal for finishing. Run T-shirt for adult participants who register before May 10th.

Children (10-17 yrs)
$20

Walk/Run includes entry, Bib for the event, and medal for finishing

Young Children (under 10 yrs)
Free

Walk/Run includes entry, a special event sticker, and medal for finishing

Add a donation for Ann Arbor National Black Nurses Association

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