2026- Men's Junior National Dual Team Fees

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Choose this item if you are just paying your Deposit Today
Choose this item if you are paying for your Single Style Spot in Full
Choose this item if you are paying for your Double Style Spot in Full
Choose this item if you owe the balance of the team fee if you already made the $200 deposit for a single style
Choose this item if you owe the balance of the team fee if you already made the $200 deposit for a doubler
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