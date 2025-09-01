2026 Mental Health Calendar Fundraiser

About the 2026 Mental Health Calendar





This isn’t just a calendar—it’s a year-long journey of growth, reflection, and hope. Each month is carefully designed with a mental health theme that helps guide you toward wellness and balance. Inside you’ll find:





✨ Educational facts about a specific aspect of mental health to raise awareness and deepen understanding.

✨ A self-reflection question to encourage journaling, mindfulness, and personal growth.

✨ “Ways to Bloom”—coping skills and gentle reminders to nurture your mental well-being.

✨ Monthly flower spotlight featuring the bloom of the month, along with its meaning and symbolism.

✨ All major U.S. holidays and observances included for easy planning.





Not only is this calendar the perfect companion for the year ahead, but its inspiring pages can be repurposed when the year is over—use them in scrapbooks, vision boards, or collages to keep blooming well beyond 2026.