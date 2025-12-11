2026 Mesa-East Valley MLK Celebration

Hosted by
Offer your delicious cuisine, treats, or beverages at our post-parade festival. Secure your high-traffic spot to satisfy appetites and celebrate with the community.
Food Vendors are responsible for providing copies of all applicable food service licenses and permits, including Maricopa County Health Permits to confirm your space.
Additional information will be requested upon registration.
Sell your unique handmade goods, apparel, and merchandise directly to an engaged and diverse audience. This is a prime opportunity to grow your business and brand visibility.
Retail vendors are responsible for providing copies of all applicable business licenses and permits upon registration, and for collecting and remitting all appropriate state and local sales tax for items sold.
10' X 10' Spaces provided. Vendor provides tent, table, chairs, and electricity.
Increase your company's presence and engage directly with our attendees by setting up an informational booth. Showcase your services and commitment to the community.
10' X 10' Spaces provided. Vendor provides tent, table, chairs, and electricity.
Promote your essential mission and services to potential volunteers, donors, and clients. Connect with community members who share your dedication to social good.
10' X 10' Spaces provided. Vendor provides tent, table, chairs, and electricity.
