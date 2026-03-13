2026 USMC Mess Night at The Harbor Boating Club

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About this event
Huntington, NY 11743, USA
Marines make MESS night ! If you are attending uniform you are our Guest. Get ready for some Grog, Bourbon and plenty of jarhead jokes.
Veterans are entitled to an "at cost" ticket.
Signage at each table, the bar and at entrance.
Signage at the bar and the tasting table
Provide Cigars for each guest. Your logo will be on the cigar band.
If you are in uniform you are our Guest. The ticket price will be refunded after you attend
Civilians can join the fun!
$
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