Cooking For Long Island Veterans

Hosted by

Cooking For Long Island Veterans

About this event

2026 USMC Mess Night at The Harbor Boating Club

323 Harbor Rd

Huntington, NY 11743, USA

Marine in Uniform FREE ( $25 deposit will be refunded)
$25

Marines make MESS night ! If you are attending uniform you are our Guest. Get ready for some Grog, Bourbon and plenty of jarhead jokes.

Veteran Admission no uniform
$70

Veterans are entitled to an "at cost" ticket.

Dinner Sponsor
$2,900

Signage at each table, the bar and at entrance.

Bar Sponsor
$2,200

Signage at the bar and the tasting table

Cigar Sponsor
$1,950

Provide Cigars for each guest. Your logo will be on the cigar band.

Guest w/uniform Army, Navy, Air Force FREE $25 deposit
$35

If you are in uniform you are our Guest. The ticket price will be refunded after you attend

Civilian Tickets Early Bird
$150
Available until Aug 1

Civilians can join the fun!

Civilian Regular Ticket
$175
Add a donation for Cooking For Long Island Veterans

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!