2026 Mex Tex Family Fiesta Merchandise Vendors

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About this event
$
✅ 10' x 10' booth space
✅ One 8 ft tables
✅ Two chairs
✅ Includes 2 vendor admission bracelets
Additional tickets must be purchased at the full-price general admission rate.
✅ 10' x 20' booth space
✅ Two 8 ft tables
✅ Three chairs
✅ Includes 4 vendor admission bracelets
Additional tickets must be purchased at the full-price general admission rate.
General Admission Ticket for Vendors who will need extra admission tickets
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