Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Mex Tex Family Fiesta Merchandise Vendors

2514 Arena Trl

Midland, TX 79701, USA

Add a donation for Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

$

Indoor Merchandise Vendors 10 x 10 item
Indoor Merchandise Vendors 10 x 10
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

📌 Booth Details:

✅ 10' x 10' booth space
✅ One 8 ft tables
✅ Two chairs
✅ Includes 2 vendor admission bracelets

Additional tickets must be purchased at the full-price general admission rate.

Indoor Merchandise Vendors 10x20 item
Indoor Merchandise Vendors 10x20
$225
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

📌 Booth Details:

✅ 10' x 20' booth space
✅ Two 8 ft tables
✅ Three chairs
✅ Includes 4 vendor admission bracelets

Additional tickets must be purchased at the full-price general admission rate.

Extra Admission Tickets
$25

General Admission Ticket for Vendors who will need extra admission tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!