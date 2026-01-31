2026 Mex-Tex Family Fiesta Tickets

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About this event
The General Admission ticket allows all-day access to the event. Guests will have full entry to enjoy live music, vendors, and activities throughout the day. This ticket includes access to the dance floor, where you can dance, relax, and enjoy the music during the concert.
Seating is first come, first served inside the venue.
This ticket includes all-day access to the event with entry to the front standing area, located close to the stage for an excellent concert view. Guests can stand, dance, and enjoy the music from one of the best viewing areas in the venue.
*While children 12 & under receive a complimentary general admission ticket, children who will be entering the Premium Standing Concert area will need the appropriate ticket.
Elevate your Mex-Tex Family Fiesta with our VIP Table Experience with seating for 8! Enjoy all-day event access, prime seating, an exclusive atmosphere. The ultimate concert upgrade!
*While children 12 & under receive a complimentary general admission ticket, children who will be entering the VIP area will need the appropriate ticket, will be included in the max 8 persons per table.
Elevate your Mex-Tex Family Fiesta with our VIP Table Experience with seating for 8! Enjoy all-day event access, prime seating, an exclusive atmosphere. These tables will be a further back in the table section.
*While children 12 & under receive a complimentary general admission ticket, children who will be entering the VIP area will need the appropriate ticket, will be included in the max 8 persons per table.
Elevate your Mex-Tex Family Fiesta with our Skydeck Premium Experience. Enjoy all-day event access, prime seating on the skydeck with an exclusive atmosphere. Our most premium concert upgrade!
*If purchased ticket packet will be available for pick up or drop off.
*While children 12 & under receive a complimentary general admission ticket, children who will be entering the Skydeck area will need the appropriate ticket, will be included in the max 8 persons per table.
For sponsorship opportunities, please see our sponsorship link:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-mex-tex-family-fiesta-sponsorships
Or contact us at:
432-704-5533 or [email protected]
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