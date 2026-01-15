Pinellas Park Church of Christ, Inc.

Pinellas Park Church of Christ, Inc.

2026 Club Quest Mexico Registration

Carretera a La Bufadora # 13000 Poblado Punta Banda

22794 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico

Registration with Tent Camping - Early Bird
$400
Available until Apr 1

Registration includes transportation to & from the San Diego airport, 2026 Club Quest t-shirt, all meals throughout the week with the exception of Friday evening dinner, tent accommodations at the Villarino RV Park, and daily mission activities.

Registration with Tent Camping
$425

Registration includes transportation to & from the San Diego airport, 2026 Club Quest t-shirt, all meals throughout the week with the exception of Friday evening dinner, tent accommodations at the Villarino RV Park, and daily mission activities.

Registration with Dorm - Early Bird
$440
Available until Apr 1

Registration includes transportation to & from the San Diego airport, 2026 Club Quest t-shirt, all meals throughout the week with the exception of Friday evening dinner, dorm accommodations at the Villarino RV Park, and daily mission activities.

Registration with Dorm
$465

Registration includes transportation to & from the San Diego airport, 2026 Club Quest t-shirt, all meals throughout the week with the exception of Friday evening dinner, dorm accommodations at the Villarino RV Park, and daily mission activities.

