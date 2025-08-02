2026 Modern Free Louisiana Grand Council Session

Hosted by
About this event
Baton Rouge, LA 70808, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
This registration is for registered active Field of Moral Youth
Full Color Full Page Ad with Bleeds - Ad File Specs: 8.75" x 11.25"
Full Color Half Page Ad - Ad File Specs: 5.75" x 8.75"
Full Color Quarter Page (Strip) Ad - Ad File Specs: 7.25" x 2.5"
This allows you to vend on site for 3 days and includes two tables.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!