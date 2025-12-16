THE MAILING AND FULFILLMENT SERVICES ASSOCIATION

THE MAILING AND FULFILLMENT SERVICES ASSOCIATION

MFSA SPONSORS

501 W Las Colinas Blvd.

Irving, TX 75039, USA

SPONSOR: PLATINUM
$2,500

Four (4) Full Conference Attendees

Two (2) Attendees to Golf Tournament

Full Table Display at Kick-Off Reception

Links to your website on digital marketing

Sales literature enclosed in conference bag

Detailed list of all conference attendees

SPONSOR: COPPER
$2,000

Three (3) Full Conference Attendees

One (1) Attendee to Golf Tournament

Full Table Display at Kick-Off Reception

Links to your website on digital marketing

Sales literature enclosed in conference bag

Detailed list of all conference attendees

SPONSOR: DIAMOND
$1,500

Two (2) Full Conference Attendees

One (1) Attendee to Golf Tournament

Full Table Display at Kick-Off Reception

Links to your website on digital marketing

Sales literature enclosed in conference bag

Detailed list of all conference attendees

SPONSOR: GOLD
$1,000

One (1) Full Conference Attendee

Full Table Display at Kick-Off Reception

Links to your website on digital marketing

Sales literature enclosed in conference bag

Detailed list of all conference attendees

SPONSOR: SILVER
$500

One (1) Full Conference Attendees

1/2 Table Display at Kick-Off Reception

Links to your website on digital marketing

Sales literature enclosed in conference bag

Detailed list of all conference attendees

SPONSOR: BRONZE
$250

Links to your website on digital marketing

Sales literature enclosed in conference bag

Detailed list of all conference attendees

