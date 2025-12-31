Offered by

Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society

About the memberships

2026 MGMS Membership Application

Adult Membership
$20

Valid until February 23, 2027

General Adult Membership


* Those ages 18 - 25 currently enrolled in an institution of higher learning can apply for the Adult Student Membership

Junior Membership
$5

Valid until February 23, 2027

Ages 6 yrs up to 18 yrs of age.
Select if adding a child to an existing Adult Membership that is responsible for the Junior Member.
*Must complete section Junior Membership Section in application*

Adult Student Membership
$5

Valid until February 23, 2027

Ages 18 yrs up to 25 years of age and currently enrolled in an institution of higher learning.
*Must complete Adult Student Membership Section in application*

Family Membership
$35

Valid until February 23, 2027

Available for immediate family only.
Family Membership consist of NO MORE than 2 adult age members with related children 6 yrs up to 18 years living within the same household.
*Must complete Family Membership Section in application*

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!