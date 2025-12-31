2026 MGMS Membership Application

Offered by
Valid until February 23, 2027
General Adult Membership
* Those ages 18 - 25 currently enrolled in an institution of higher learning can apply for the Adult Student Membership
Ages 6 yrs up to 18 yrs of age.
Select if adding a child to an existing Adult Membership that is responsible for the Junior Member.
*Must complete section Junior Membership Section in application*
Ages 18 yrs up to 25 years of age and currently enrolled in an institution of higher learning.
*Must complete Adult Student Membership Section in application*
Available for immediate family only.
Family Membership consist of NO MORE than 2 adult age members with related children 6 yrs up to 18 years living within the same household.
*Must complete Family Membership Section in application*
