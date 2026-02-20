Morris Hills Spiked Shoe Club Inc

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Morris Hills Spiked Shoe Club Inc

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2026 MH Relays Sponsorships For Event Champions

4 x 1600 Girls
$30

Distance event where a team of four runners each completes 1600 meters, totaling 6400 meters.

4 x 1600 Boys
$30

Distance event where a team of four runners each completes 1600 meters, totaling 6400 meters.

Long Jump Girls
$30

Team of athletes combine their best jump distances to determine a team total.

Long Jump Boys
$30

Team of athletes combine their best jump distances to determine a team total.

Pole Vault Girls
$30

Team of athletes combine their best cleared jump heights to determine a team total.

Pole Vault Boys
$30

Team of athletes combine their best cleared jump heights to determine a team total.

3 x 400 Intermediate Hurdles Girls
$30

Team of 3 athletes where each run 400 meters, covering a total of 1200 meters.

3 x 400 Intermediate Hurdles Boys
$30

Team of 3 athletes where each run 400 meters, covering a total of 1200 meters.

4 x 100 High Hurdles Girls
$30

Event where teams of 4 athletes each sprint 100 meters while jumping over hurdles, alternating directions.

4 x 110 High Hurdles Boys
$30

Event where teams of 4 athletes each sprint 110 meters while jumping over hurdles, alternating directions.

4 x 100 Girls
$30

Premier sprint event where a team of 4 athletes each sprint 100 meters.

4 x 100 Boys
$30

Premier sprint event where a team of 4 athletes each sprint 100 meters.

Novice Super Sprint Medley Girls
$30

Team of 4 athletes compete in a sprint relay with leg distances of 100, 100, 200, and 400 meters.

Novice Super Sprint Medley Boys
$30

Team of 4 athletes compete in a sprint relay with leg distances of 100, 100, 200, and 400 meters.

4 x 800 Girls
$30

Team of 4 athletes where each run 800 meters, covering a total of 3200 meters.

4 x 800 Boys
$30

Team of 4 athletes where each run 800 meters, covering a total of 3200 meters.

Sprint Medley Girls
$30

Team of 4 athletes run in varying distances where the leg lengths are 400, 200, 200, and 800 meters.

Sprint Medley Boys
$30

Team of 4 athletes run in varying distances where the leg lengths are 400, 200, 200, and 800 meters.

4 x 200 Girls
$30

Team of 4 athletes run 200 meters each for a total of 800 meters.

4 x 200 Boys
$30

Team of 4 athletes run 200 meters each for a total of 800 meters.

Distance Medley Relay Girls
$30

Team of 4 athletes run legs of 1200, 400, 800, and 1600, for a total of 4000 meters.

Distance Medley Relay Boys
$30

Team of 4 athletes run legs of 1200, 400, 800, and 1600, for a total of 4000 meters.

4 x 400 Girls
$30

Team of 4 athletes each run 400 meters for a total of 1600 meters.

4 x 400 Boys
$30

Team of 4 athletes each run 400 meters for a total of 1600 meters.

Triple Jump Girls
$30
Triple Jump Boys
$30
Javelin Girls
$30
Javelin Boys
$30
Shot Put Girls
$30
Shot Put Boys
$30
Discus Girls
$30
Discus Boys
$30
High Jump Girls
$30
High Jump Boys
$30

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