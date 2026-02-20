2026 MH Relays Sponsorships For Event Champions

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Distance event where a team of four runners each completes 1600 meters, totaling 6400 meters.
Distance event where a team of four runners each completes 1600 meters, totaling 6400 meters.
Team of athletes combine their best jump distances to determine a team total.
Team of athletes combine their best jump distances to determine a team total.
Team of athletes combine their best cleared jump heights to determine a team total.
Team of athletes combine their best cleared jump heights to determine a team total.
Team of 3 athletes where each run 400 meters, covering a total of 1200 meters.
Team of 3 athletes where each run 400 meters, covering a total of 1200 meters.
Event where teams of 4 athletes each sprint 100 meters while jumping over hurdles, alternating directions.
Event where teams of 4 athletes each sprint 110 meters while jumping over hurdles, alternating directions.
Premier sprint event where a team of 4 athletes each sprint 100 meters.
Premier sprint event where a team of 4 athletes each sprint 100 meters.
Team of 4 athletes compete in a sprint relay with leg distances of 100, 100, 200, and 400 meters.
Team of 4 athletes compete in a sprint relay with leg distances of 100, 100, 200, and 400 meters.
Team of 4 athletes where each run 800 meters, covering a total of 3200 meters.
Team of 4 athletes where each run 800 meters, covering a total of 3200 meters.
Team of 4 athletes run in varying distances where the leg lengths are 400, 200, 200, and 800 meters.
Team of 4 athletes run in varying distances where the leg lengths are 400, 200, 200, and 800 meters.
Team of 4 athletes run 200 meters each for a total of 800 meters.
Team of 4 athletes run 200 meters each for a total of 800 meters.
Team of 4 athletes run legs of 1200, 400, 800, and 1600, for a total of 4000 meters.
Team of 4 athletes run legs of 1200, 400, 800, and 1600, for a total of 4000 meters.
Team of 4 athletes each run 400 meters for a total of 1600 meters.
Team of 4 athletes each run 400 meters for a total of 1600 meters.
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