2026 Mic Memorial Open

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About this event
Includes:
Includes:
This sponsorship will be displayed at the driving range where players can get warmed up and will have access to all day.
Sponsorship will be your 1 color logo displayed on each players koozie that they will receive in their memorial welcome bag.
This Sponsorship will be displayed on the patio where the food will be served!
Sponsorship will be displayed on each players cart visible to each player when seated.
This sponsorship will be displayed at the Putting Contest in remembrance of Joe. "Cheer to Joe"
Sponsorship will be displayed by keg table visible to each player when filling up a cold one.
Sponsorship will be displayed on each players scorecard with your logo or name.
This sponsorship will be displayed at the tents and tee boxes of the contest holes.
$
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