Mic Memorial Fund Inc

Hosted by

Mic Memorial Fund Inc

About this event

2026 Mic Memorial Open

N50W20830 Lisbon Rd

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051, USA

Foursome
$600

Includes:

  • 18 holes with cart 
  • Hot Dog or Brat at the Turn (or anytime between 10:30 and 1:30)
  • Keg access
  • 2 Drink Tickets per golfer
  • Post Golf Buffet
  • Use of simulators before golf as a driving range
  • All contests:
    • Longest Drive
    • Longest Putt
    • Closest to the Pin
    • Poker run
    • All day putting green contests
Twosome
$300

Includes:

  • 18 holes with cart 
  • Hot Dog or Brat at the Turn (or anytime between 10:30 and 1:30)
  • Keg access
  • 2 Drink Tickets per golfer
  • Post Golf Buffet
  • Use of simulators before golf as a driving range
  • All contests:
    • Longest Drive
    • Longest Putt
    • Closest to the Pin
    • Poker run
    • All day putting green contests
Dinner Only
$50
Driving Range Sponsorship
$350

This sponsorship will be displayed at the driving range where players can get warmed up and will have access to all day.

Koozie Sponsorship
$550

Sponsorship will be your 1 color logo displayed on each players koozie that they will receive in their memorial welcome bag.

All Day Food Sponsorship
$1,000

This Sponsorship will be displayed on the patio where the food will be served!

Cart Sponsorship
$500

Sponsorship will be displayed on each players cart visible to each player when seated.

Cheers to Joe
$400

This sponsorship will be displayed at the Putting Contest in remembrance of Joe. "Cheer to Joe"

Keg Sponsorship
$400

Sponsorship will be displayed by keg table visible to each player when filling up a cold one.

Scorecard Sponsorship
$300

Sponsorship will be displayed on each players scorecard with your logo or name.

Hole Sponsorship
$500

This sponsorship will be displayed at the tents and tee boxes of the contest holes.

Add a donation for Mic Memorial Fund Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!