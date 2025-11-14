2026 Michigan Construction Career Days Sponsorship & Booth

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About this event
275 E Highland Rd, Howell, MI 48843, USA
$5,000 - $10,000 +
Event Entry Gate: prominent banner recognition; MICCD Event website: large linked LOGO to your business Careers Webpage; Digital Career Guide Book listing; Sponsor Poster: prominent logo displayed at all major event areas; PRIZE signs: logo on one of the on-site prize stations; booth(s) for hands-on activity or demo on-site at the event(optional).
Event Entry Gate: business name listed on banner; MICCD Event website: LOGO linked to your business Careers Webpage; Digital Career Guide Book listing; Sponsor Poster: prominent logo displayed at all major event areas; booth for hands-on activity or demo on-site at the event(optional).
MICCD Event website: LOGO linked to your business Careers Webpage; Digital Career Guide Book listing; Sponsor Poster logo displayed at all major event areas; booth for hands-on activity or demo on-site at the event(optional).
MICCD Event website: LOGO linked to your business Careers Webpage; Sponsor Poster: logo displayed at all major event areas; booth for hands-on activity or demo on-site at the event(optional).
No Sponsorship
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