National Guard Association of Michigan

Hosted by

National Guard Association of Michigan

About this event

2026 Michigan Veterans Leadership Summit - Sponsorships

5700 28th St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546, USA

Vendor Table
$100

Includes a table with table cloth on May 12th and 13th (limited to 20)

Bronze
$1,000

Includes a vendor table, public recognition pre and post event, and sponsor logo on select summit and presentation materials (limited to 5)

Silver
$2,000

Includes the same perks as Bronze plus a 5 minute presentation slot (limited to 5)

Gold
$3,000

Includes the same perks as Bronze plus a 10 minute presentation slot (limited to 5)

Additional Tickets for Staff
$30

Each sponsorship includes a limited number of staff passes. If you need additional passes, please select the quantity required.

Add a donation for National Guard Association of Michigan

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