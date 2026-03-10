2026 Michigan Veterans Leadership Summit - Sponsorships

About this event
Includes a table with table cloth on May 12th and 13th (limited to 20)
Includes a vendor table, public recognition pre and post event, and sponsor logo on select summit and presentation materials (limited to 5)
Includes the same perks as Bronze plus a 5 minute presentation slot (limited to 5)
Includes the same perks as Bronze plus a 10 minute presentation slot (limited to 5)
Each sponsorship includes a limited number of staff passes. If you need additional passes, please select the quantity required.
$
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