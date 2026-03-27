2026 Middle School Dodgeball

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About this event
Student participation fee. Please choose your child's grade/team on the following page.
Luxurious bench seating, with front row access to all the action!
PLEASE BE AWARE THERE ARE FLYING OBJECTS, please PAY ATTENTION DURING THE GAME TO AVOID INJURY. THANK YOU
Please choose one ticket per person.
Food ticket includes choice of
one chicken sandwich
OR
one order of chicken nuggets
OR
one slice of plain cheese pizza,
as well as ONE bag of chips and one drink.
Limited extra quantities will be available for purchase. Thank you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!