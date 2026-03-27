Riverton School PTO

Hosted by

Riverton School PTO

About this event

2026 Middle School Dodgeball

103 4th St

Riverton, NJ 08077, USA

STUDENT TICKET
$10

Student participation fee. Please choose your child's grade/team on the following page.

SPECTATOR TICKET
$5

Luxurious bench seating, with front row access to all the action!


PLEASE BE AWARE THERE ARE FLYING OBJECTS, please PAY ATTENTION DURING THE GAME TO AVOID INJURY. THANK YOU

FOOD TICKET FOR ONE GUEST
$10

Please choose one ticket per person.

Food ticket includes choice of

one chicken sandwich

OR

one order of chicken nuggets

OR

one slice of plain cheese pizza,

as well as ONE bag of chips and one drink.

Limited extra quantities will be available for purchase. Thank you!

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