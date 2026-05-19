Greater Midland Community Centers Inc

Hosted by

Greater Midland Community Centers Inc

About this event

2026 Midland Open Bonspiel Registration

2009 Jefferson Ave

Midland, MI 48640, USA

Team Registration (for Non-Midland Teams)
$460

Team registration for a 4 player team

Alternate/5th Player
$115
Midland Team Registration
$460

MIDLAND Team registration for a 4 player team.
If 2 or more of your players are members of MCC you must sign up as a Midland team

Waitlist
Free

If when you tried to register your team (either non-Midland or Midland) and it indicated it was FULL - please sign up to be on our waitlist. In the past this has been a 16 team event, but if we have more interest we may open it up to be a larger event.

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