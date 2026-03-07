The Whiskey

From Duncan Taylor's Rare Auld series, this Speyside single malt scotch was distilled in December of 1975 and bottled in April of 2006. It comes in a 750ml bottle which is no. 40 of 188 from cask no. 2481 and sits at 51% ABV (102 proof). One of, if not the last, of this specific bottling left in the world - and one of the few bottlings left of this distillery until the newest age of Dallas Dhu hits the shelves.





Realistic current valuation range:

• $900–$1,300 USD for private sale or collector-to-collector

• $1,200–$1,600 USD at a specialty auction, depending on bidder interest and condition





Dallas Dhu

Dallas Dhu, originally named Dallasmore, was established in Forres in 1898 by Alexander Edward, who also helped build Benromach Distillery, and designed by Charles Doig, the man behind the now iconic pagoda roofs of Scotland's distilleries. Construction was finished by Wright and Glen Ltd. in 1899 on Edward's estate, the last distillery built in Scotland in the 19th century. The name Dalas Dhu is derived from the Gaelic "dail eas dubh," or "dark water valley." Production began on May 29th, 1899 and the first cask was filled on June 3rd of that year; going on to serve as the centerpiece of Roderick Dhu blended scotch. It was acquired byJ. P. O'Brian & Co. in 1919, and then Benore Distilleries Ltd. in 1921, which began using the distillery's malt for Benmore blended whiskey. Benmore saw to upgrading the distillery including electrical light and mechanized production equipment.





When Benmore was acquired by The Distillers Company Limited in 1928, better known today as Diageo, Dallas Dhu was closed until 1937 when it resumed operation under DCL subsidiary Scottish Malt Distillers. Production would be halted once more however by a devastating fire in 1936, which along with the outbreak of World War II would delay the distillery's re-opening until March 30th, 1947.









Unlike many distilleries closed in the 1980s, Dallas Dhu was left completely intact and eventually opened back up to the public in 1988. In 1992, after its distilling license had been withdrawn, it was formally converted into a museum but Historic Environment Scotland.





Dallas Dhu was not fated to stay silent forever as Aceo Distillers Co., owners of independent bottler Murray MacDavid, acquired the rights to resume production at the distillery in 2025.







