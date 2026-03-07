2026 Midlothian Pipe Band Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A unique experience which includes 4 General Admission tickets to the 39th Annual Bagpipes and Bonfire Event at Middlefork Farms in Lake Bluff on Sunday, September 27, 2026. This event culminates with a massed pipe band playing before the multi-story bonfire is ingnited. All of this is in support of Lake Forest Open Land Association (LFOLA) .
The package also includes a LFOLA family membership with dog walking privileges. Also a LFOLA hat, tote, and Yeti cup!
Package Value: $450
Starting bid
The Chicago Scots are excited to return for the 39th Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games to our new home at the DuPage County Fairgrounds! Mark your calendars for June 13 and 14, 2025, as we prepare for a memorable celebration of Scottish culture, tradition, skill and athleticism.
Basket includes two (2) General Admission Weekend Passes to the Highland Games; Bottle of Old Pulteney Single Malt Scotch Whiskey; 4 Shirts, plus assorted "Swag"
Value: $200+
Starting bid
Three one-hour virtual lessons from multiple gold medal soloist, multiple world pipe-band champion with Field Marshal Montgomery, and recipient of too many other accolades to name. Ian is genuine, knowledgeable, and kind; and excellent educator.
Starting bid
Oh your sweet sweet fur babies know you are thinking of them when you come home with this basket of love from Hanover Park (IL) Animal Care Clinic. This item includes a doctor’s exam, nail trim, grooming session, and two nights in the boarding facility. This is over $250 in value to you and your pet....and will be taken care of by the best in the business!
Starting bid
Chris Armstrong is a consummate force in the piping community. Experience world class instruction from the winner of multiple gold medal prizes, and pipe-major of the Scottish Power Pipe Band. Chris Armstrong was awarded the British Empire Medal in the 2024 King’s New Year’s Honours for his lifetime of service to piping.
Starting bid
A quintessential basket of fine scotch whiskeys including one each of: Talisker, Lagavulin and Bruichladdich. These are always best shared with friends and enjoying some lovely bagpipe music. Donated by: Scott McCawley
Starting bid
Three 1-hour Virtual Lessons with Andrew Hoinacki.
Great opportunity to learn from one of the band's own. Take advantage of this for either/all snare, bass or tenor instruction.
Starting bid
Thanks to Red Bridge Blends (https://redbridgeblends.square.site/) for offering up a unique package from the Chicago-area's newest spice blend purveyor. The winner will receive 4 bottles of Red Bridge Spice Blends (Steak Rub, Garlic Buffalo, Curry Blend, and Caribbean Jerk) along with 2 recipe cards
Starting bid
Two (2) Virtual Drum Major lessons from Jason Paguio.
From Coronado, California, Jason is a 6-time World Champion Drum Major, having won the title most recently again in 2019. Jason won his first world title in the Juvenile category (18 & Under) in 2004. In 2007, he made international history by becoming the first person from outside the United Kingdom to win the World Drum Major Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. Following that title, he qualified as a finalist 10 consecutive times and repeated his World Championship wins in 2010, 2013, 2014 and again in 2019, making him the most successful active competitor at the World Championships.
Originally a classically trained trumpet player, Jason's began his drum major career in American-style marching band. He currently serves as Land Use Advisor to San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar and is a member of the United State Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jason is honoured to represent Simon Fraser University Pipe Band as their drum major, performing with the band in local contests, at the World Pipe Band Championships, in many of the band's concerts, and throughout the world as a drum major instructor in South Africa, Japan, Scotland, Ireland, Canada and the United States.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night (our multiple nights) at Zanies Comedy Club with 6 tickets (either Chicago or Rosemont location). Value $200
Zanies Comedy Club has long been a sanctuary for laughter, drawing comedians and audiences alike into its cozy, electrifying atmosphere. From legendary headliners to rising stars, every performance turns the intimate stage into a playground of wit and hilarity, leaving guests with memories as unforgettable as the punchlines.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night (our multiple nights) at Zanies Comedy Club with 6 tickets (either Chicago or Rosemont location). Value $200
Zanies Comedy Club has long been a sanctuary for laughter, drawing comedians and audiences alike into its cozy, electrifying atmosphere. From legendary headliners to rising stars, every performance turns the intimate stage into a playground of wit and hilarity, leaving guests with memories as unforgettable as the punchlines.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Clay Date for Couples night (available every other Saturday night): Think Ghost- couples share a pottery wheel and work together/partnership/tandem/turns in a no-experience-necessary workshop.
Each person will be able to go home with 1 masterpiece after I finish and glaze them (3 weeks before pickup) and a beautiful ceramic item tab to sweeten the deal.
Such a cool way to connect with your partner. And if you bid on wine or liquor baskets, you can bring that with you!!
https://centeredclaycollective.com/
Starting bid
Three wonderful additions to any liquor cabinet:
Johnny Walker Black Label
Teelings Irish Whiskey
Evan Williams 1783
Starting bid
Thank you to the Duke of Perth for $100 in gift certificates to enjoy a Tuesday night session or Wednesday night Fish and Chips! The Duke of Perth is a cozy Scottish pub located in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood. Known for its authentic fish and chips, extensive selection of UK and USA beers, and warm, friendly atmosphere, it's a popular spot for both locals and visitors.
Starting bid
Take a tenor drumming lesson with Jaime Alfred.
Jamie currently plays tenor with the City of Dunedin Pipe Band (Dunedin, FL) in the midsection.
Jamie is an active solo competitor in professional bass and tenor contests, participating in prestigious events like the MHAF Winter Storm and the World Solo Drumming Championships. She won the Professional Bass contest at the 2019 Agnew-Harrison and placed 3rd in the Gold Medal Bass contest at Winter Storm in 2025. Additionally, Jamie finished 4th in the World Solo Drumming Championships in 2024 and the Gold Medal Tenor contest at Winter Storm in 2025.
Jamie is a Certified Midsection Adjudicator with the PPBSO holding an "A" Classification.
Starting bid
The band proudly wears the Modern Caledonian Tartan. Become a key supporter of the band by donating a kilt for the band as it continues on for the next 50 years and more!!
Starting bid
The bass drum is at the heart of the band and solidifies the tempo and expression brought through the music. We have had some great bass drummers through the years, and Mike Miller is right at the top of that list. Here's an opportunity to be along for that smooth and rhythmic playing by donating to the purchase of a pair of his bass sticks for the year.
Starting bid
Pipe band snare drumming is a relentless storm of precision, where cascading rudiments weave into intricate rhythms that drive the entire ensemble forward. Like the heartbeat of the band, each crisp, articulate note pulses with controlled aggression, transforming raw technique into an electrifying display of percussive mastery. Marty and his corps are developing some fantastic accompaniment to the pipe corps' music.
Starting bid
Once a rhythmic backdrop, pipe band tenor drumming has evolved into a dynamic fusion of musicality and visual artistry, with flourishing movements now as integral as the beats themselves. As competition culture shifts toward performance over precision, tenor drummers are leading the charge, proving that technical mastery and theatrical flair can coexist in a breathtaking display of skill. We currently play with 4 distinct voices in the tenor corp.
Starting bid
Striving for that perfect attack where the "E" (even when it is delayed) resonates across the park and the entire band sound seems to flatten the grass. For 50 years, the front of the band has strived to deliver performances and in contests that set them apart from the pack. This has led to numerous prizes, accolades, and is part of the culture of the band. Join the pipe corps in providing the best sound possible during this upcoming season.
Starting bid
Tricoci Salon & Spa is a destination for renewal, confidence, and craft. For more than four decades, our Chicago-based brand has shaped the beauty experience with a blend of refined technique, calm, and intentional care. Across 13 salons and spas in the Chicagoland area, clients step into spaces designed for restoration, places where artistry feels personal and every moment inspires confidence. From the very beginning, our work has been guided by education, authenticity, confidence, and evolution.
Starting bid
The bourbon and barbecue basket includes one bottle of Weller special reserve, one bottle buffalo trace, two bourbon glasses, two blues hog brand sauces, three different rubs and a couple of cans of bushes grilling beans with bourbon and brown sugar. Value $140
Starting bid
The Whiskey
From Duncan Taylor's Rare Auld series, this Speyside single malt scotch was distilled in December of 1975 and bottled in April of 2006. It comes in a 750ml bottle which is no. 40 of 188 from cask no. 2481 and sits at 51% ABV (102 proof). One of, if not the last, of this specific bottling left in the world - and one of the few bottlings left of this distillery until the newest age of Dallas Dhu hits the shelves.
Realistic current valuation range:
• $900–$1,300 USD for private sale or collector-to-collector
• $1,200–$1,600 USD at a specialty auction, depending on bidder interest and condition
Dallas Dhu
Dallas Dhu, originally named Dallasmore, was established in Forres in 1898 by Alexander Edward, who also helped build Benromach Distillery, and designed by Charles Doig, the man behind the now iconic pagoda roofs of Scotland's distilleries. Construction was finished by Wright and Glen Ltd. in 1899 on Edward's estate, the last distillery built in Scotland in the 19th century. The name Dalas Dhu is derived from the Gaelic "dail eas dubh," or "dark water valley." Production began on May 29th, 1899 and the first cask was filled on June 3rd of that year; going on to serve as the centerpiece of Roderick Dhu blended scotch. It was acquired byJ. P. O'Brian & Co. in 1919, and then Benore Distilleries Ltd. in 1921, which began using the distillery's malt for Benmore blended whiskey. Benmore saw to upgrading the distillery including electrical light and mechanized production equipment.
When Benmore was acquired by The Distillers Company Limited in 1928, better known today as Diageo, Dallas Dhu was closed until 1937 when it resumed operation under DCL subsidiary Scottish Malt Distillers. Production would be halted once more however by a devastating fire in 1936, which along with the outbreak of World War II would delay the distillery's re-opening until March 30th, 1947.
Unlike many distilleries closed in the 1980s, Dallas Dhu was left completely intact and eventually opened back up to the public in 1988. In 1992, after its distilling license had been withdrawn, it was formally converted into a museum but Historic Environment Scotland.
Dallas Dhu was not fated to stay silent forever as Aceo Distillers Co., owners of independent bottler Murray MacDavid, acquired the rights to resume production at the distillery in 2025.
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!