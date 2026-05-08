Midwest Youth Hockey Association

Hosted by

Midwest Youth Hockey Association

About this event

2026 Midwest Blackbirds Annual Golf Fundraiser Sponsorship

27641 S Stoney Island Ave

Crete, IL 60417, USA

Mite Hole Sponsorship
$250

5 left!

Name/Logo featured on website

Signage with Name/Logo featured on a hole

Squirt Table Sponsorship
$500

5 left!

— Name/Logo featured on Table at Lunch/Dinner

— Name/Logo featured on website

— Signage with Name/Logo featured on a hole

Peewee Banner Sponsor
$1,000

5 left!

— Name/Logo featured on Banner at Blackbird Bar and golf simulators for 2026-2027 Season

-- Name/Logo featured on website

— Signage with Name/Logo featured on a hole

Bantam Cart Sponsor
$2,500

5 left!

— Name/Logo featured on on Drink Cart

— Name/Logo featured on Banner at Blackbird Bar and Golf simulators for 2026-2027 Season

— Name/Logo featured on website

— Signage with Name/Logo featured on a hole

Midget Food and Beverage Sponsor
$5,000

5 left!

— Verbal Recognition at Lunch/Dinner

— Name/Logo featured on Banner at Blackbird Bar and Golf simulators for 2026-2027 Season

— Name/Logo featured on website

--Name/Logo featured on the drink cart.

— Large Sign at entrance along with Name/Logo featured on a hole

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!