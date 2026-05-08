2026 Midwest Blackbirds Annual Golf Fundraiser Sponsorship

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About this event
5 left!
Name/Logo featured on website
Signage with Name/Logo featured on a hole
5 left!
— Name/Logo featured on Table at Lunch/Dinner
— Name/Logo featured on website
— Signage with Name/Logo featured on a hole
5 left!
— Name/Logo featured on Banner at Blackbird Bar and golf simulators for 2026-2027 Season
-- Name/Logo featured on website
— Signage with Name/Logo featured on a hole
5 left!
— Name/Logo featured on on Drink Cart
— Name/Logo featured on Banner at Blackbird Bar and Golf simulators for 2026-2027 Season
— Name/Logo featured on website
— Signage with Name/Logo featured on a hole
5 left!
— Verbal Recognition at Lunch/Dinner
— Name/Logo featured on Banner at Blackbird Bar and Golf simulators for 2026-2027 Season
— Name/Logo featured on website
--Name/Logo featured on the drink cart.
— Large Sign at entrance along with Name/Logo featured on a hole
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