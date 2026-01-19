Midwest Dances of Universal Peace

2026 Midwest DUP Retreat

9601 N Union Rd

Plymouth, IN 46563, USA

Early Bird - Pay Your Way
$245
Available until Mar 3

This amount will cover the cost of your attending.

Pay Your Way
$275

This amount will cover the cost of your attending.

Early Bird - Good Support
$295
Available until Mar 3

Good Support and Extra Gifts allow us to offer scholarships ad sustain the MWDUP.

Good Support
$325

Early Bird - Extra Gifts
$345
Available until Mar 3

Extra Gifts
$375

ADD-ON: Non-leader/Non-musician arriving on Thursday
$75

This is for dancers who need to arrive with a leader or musician. Please add this to your registration costs above.

ADD-ON: Single room - Friday & Saturday
$50

A limited number of single rooms will be allowed on a first-come first-served basis. We will let you know if we were able to accomodate your request, and - if not - refund you this ADD-ON fee, if necessary.

ADD-ON: Single room - Thursday, Friday, & Saturday
$75

A limited number of single rooms will be allowed on a first-come first-served basis. We will let you know if we were able to accomodate your request, and - if not - refund you if necessary.

Early Bird - COMMUTER
Pay what you can
Available until Mar 3

For those staying off-site. All meals and programming included.

$155 minimum.


COMMUTER
Pay what you can

$185 minimum.

ADD-ON: Non-leader/Non-musician arriving on Thursday
$45

For those staying off-site.

This is for dancers who need to arrive with a leader or musician. Please add this to your registration costs above.

